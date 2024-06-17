England fans criticize ‘total DISASTER’ event organization at Euro 2024, with ‘a tram every 20 minutes for 45,000 fans’ after Serbia match and nightmarish queues into the early hours of the morning

England fans criticized the disastrous organization of the event at Euro 2024 after many were forced to endure nightmarish queues and travel chaos following England’s victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Gareth Southgate’s side began their campaign with a nervy 1-0 victory at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday night thanks to a first-half goal from Jude Bellingham.

Fans were treated to a fluid, at times exciting, first 30 minutes before attacking intent gave way to a deep defensive block. And, in turn, cold water was poured on the pre-tournament optimism of England fans.

But many fans were unable to properly enjoy the relief of victory when they were left infuriated by the failure of the transport system surrounding the 62,000-seat stadium.

Many attendees formed massive queues for several hours after the final whistle, as trams arrived at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena stop as rarely as once every 20 minutes.

England fans queued massively for several hours after the match ended on Sunday night.

There were reports of trams arriving as infrequently as once every 20 minutes at a station serving a 62,000-seat stadium.

The trams were also reported to consist of only three carriages, which did little to reduce the delay.

This really isn’t cool. Gelsenkirchen’s main station is packed with fans still trying to escape, but the trains do not arrive or are delayed. The game ended almost 3 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/7BgYQs4zPr – James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 16, 2024

The delays also subjected dozens of stadium-goers to the elements, and some fans were reported to have been soaked waiting for several hours in the rain.

Those affected took to social media to criticize the organization of the event, with one of them quoting a security official as saying that the episode was a “disgrace.”

“It is 12:40 a.m., almost two hours after the final whistle in Gelsenkirchen, and tens of thousands of fans are still queuing enormously to take the tram from the stadium to the city.” wrote Belfast Telegraph journalist Adrian Rutherford in X. “A security delegate, apologizing to fans, described the organization of tonight’s match as “a disgrace.”

‘Some fans, once they return to the city center, travel to Frankfurt and Cologne, etc., a family with small children was left crying because of the chaos.

‘The trams run infrequently and only have three cars, even though the platform has capacity for twice as many. Some fans have gotten soaked while waiting up to two hours to board the tram.’

‘Gelsenkirchen was a total disaster: it took almost 3 hours to take a tram and travel the 7km back to the main train station. A stadium with a capacity for 60,000 spectators where trams with a capacity for 400 people arrive every 15 minutes,” wrote another user.

ESPN’s James Olley said, “This really isn’t great.” Gelsenkirchen’s main station is packed with fans still trying to escape, but the trains do not arrive or are delayed. The game ended almost 3 hours ago.

Around 40,000 England fans are believed to have flocked to Gelsenkirchen and neighboring cities such as Dusseldorf and Cologne over the weekend.

Earlier in the day there were reports of fans having trouble reaching the ground after a broken down train caused delays on public transport.

Frustrated fans reported waiting more than half an hour for a train, while sports journalist Oliver Kay described the situation as a “total disaster”.

Attendees expressed their dismay at the organization of the event on social media.

Many England fans had faced travel problems getting to the ground after a tram broke down.

He wrote on social media: “To any England or Serbia fans who are still in the center of Gelsenkirchen (or worse, not there yet), I would recommend that you leave on foot if you can.” It’s about five kilometers, but the public transportation situation is a total disaster.

German police have been working with authorities in London and Belgrade to try to prevent ugly scenes in the areas around the stadium and during the match itself.