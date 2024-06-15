England fans chant ’10 German bombers’ in the streets ahead of Sunday’s match against Serbia in Germany… despite local police’s resounding shout: ‘Don’t be silly!’ Message before Euro 2024

Rowdy England fans were filmed chanting ’10 German bombers’ on the streets of Dusseldorf on Friday night on the opening weekend of Euro 2024.

German police have warned three Lions fans not to sing the song with a clear message: “Don’t be an idiot!”

Members of the crowd, jumping with beer cans and an English flag outside a Mexican restaurant, sang the song just two days before England’s clash with Serbia on Sunday.

An estimated record 300,000 England fans are expected to travel to Germany for the month-long tournament.

‘Ten German Bombers’, sung to the tune of ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It’, refers to German casualties in World War II.

It has been heard regularly at England matches, including their recent 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

It is feared that this will be repeated frequently in the euros and, despite warnings from the German authorities, they cannot prevent it.

According to The Telegraph, police chief Peter Both said: “That’s what I would say to them: don’t be stupid.” If they sing a song like this, I can’t change it.

“In Germany it is not punishable. I hope that all the other peaceful and law-abiding fans will tell them: ‘Enough.’

‘I know, and all people in Germany know, that there is a long-standing sporting rivalry between England and Germany. But it’s important for me to say that it’s just sports.

“Our countries have been and continue to be allies for more than seven decades.”

The pair also revealed that any supporter seen performing a Nazi salute would be arrested.

“If we talk about giving the Hitler salute, it is absolutely unbearable and intolerable,” he said. “We have to tell them that in Germany it is punishable and criminal,” he said.

Chief Constable Peter Both admitted police will not be able to arrest fans who sing the chant, but urged Three Lions fans not to “be publicity” during the competition.

A report last month claimed that fans found engaging in World War II mockery will be herded into ATMs and forced to pay a fine by local authorities.

Fines could amount to up to a month’s salary, according to The Sun.

The crackdown on football fans comes as 300,000 fans flock to Germany to attend the championship.

German police are reportedly concerned that war-related songs could cause tension in cities such as Frankfurt and Cologne, which were bombed by the RAF during the war.

England fans have already been drinking beers, and others were seen drinking pints and singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the streets on Friday.

Fans were seen shooting with German pensioners and singing football anthems more than 48 hours before England’s first match against Serbia.

Fan bosses say the huge support, reflected in some 200,000 Scottish fans who have also made the trip, is because the tournament is the first foreign competition within walking distance of the UK since manager Gareth Southgate took charge. to revitalize England in 2016. .