England fans on social media have claimed they will support Germany rather than Scotland ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 opener in Munich.

The tournament hosts take on the Tartan Army tonight in Scotland’s first major overseas tournament in 26 years.

Thousands of fans have traveled throughout Europe to follow their team and gather in the center of the Bavarian capital.

England fans on social media have claimed that they want Germany to win, as Scotland fans regularly support “anyone but England”.

One follower, Mark, wrote: “I hope the Germans make fun of Scotland.” Every Scot I’ve met online has been a vapid red-headed troll who wants England to lose, so tomorrow for one night only: come on, Germany.

Scottish fans have taken over central Munich ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany; However, many English fans support the hosts of the tournament “for one night only”.

English fans have expressed their support for Germany at the expense of Scotland.

Another describes Scottish fans as “vapid red-headed trolls” in an abusive online message.

Another fan expected Scotland to lose 8-0 to Germany in tonight’s opening match of the tournament.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in Rome for a meeting of the G7 group of countries, said he had spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about installing a television to watch the game tonight.

SNP leader John Swinney took time off from the election campaign to fly to Munich for tonight’s match.

English fans were especially critical of the Tartan Army after footage showed them praising Diego Maradona’s efforts during Mexico 1986.

The Argentine striker scored two goals against England in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The first goal was dubbed the “hand of God” after the diminutive striker jumped and hit the ball over Peter Shilton, scoring against the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper in the 52nd minute.

Three minutes later Maradona scored one of the most important goals in World Cup history.

Gary Lineker scored the winning goal for Bobby Robson’s men in the 81st minute.

During the night in Munich, enthusiastic Scottish fans celebrated the goal scored at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 22, 1986 that condemned England to defeat.

The fans parading through Munich chanted ‘Oh, Diego Maradona… he took the English out, out!’ to the sound of Hokey Cokey.

English fans responded to the ruse by suggesting: “A strange group are absent for their own country’s tournament and are singing about their far superior neighboring country while wearing skirts.”

Alex Domun added: ‘Athletes in dresses. Everyone has eliminated the Scots. First tournament in almost 30 years and they sing about the English. Rent free in your heads.

Marc Rockall stated: “England would sing a similar song about Scotland.” If only someone could remember the names of the part-time postmen who score points for them.