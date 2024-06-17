England fan ‘wakes up shivering at 4am in deserted Schalke stadium’ after watching Three Lions secure opening Euro 2024 victory against Serbia

A run-down looking England fan has shared funny pictures of himself after waking up inside the Veltins-Arena following England’s victory over Serbia.

The shaking fan was still inside the FC Schalke 04 stadium on Monday morning and shared images of him in the upper tier of the empty pitch.

England survived the momentary threat of a Serbian comeback in their Euro 2024 opener when Jude Bellingham’s brilliant first-half header earned Gareth Southgate a crucial victory.

The post has since gone viral and fans were shocked to see how the individual was left stranded on the ground given the enhanced safety measures implemented during the competition.

Speaking to the camera as he walked around an empty stadium, the England fan said: “I’ve just woken up. It’s four in the morning. I’m shaking on the Schalke pitch.”

Temperatures dropped to around 14C in the early hours of Monday morning, and the fan complained about the cold he experienced while wearing a hoodie.

The video shows an empty 62,000-capacity stadium with no hostesses or staff in sight, but the floodlights remain on.

Despite the post being viewed thousands of times on social media platforms, some followers have questioned the authenticity of the post.

One fan asked why he hadn’t been found during the routine search of the facility at the end of the game, stating in X: “How did security not find him?”

Another similarly commented: ‘Why are the lights still on at 4am?’

However, some followers found the scenes funny and joked that the individual regretted having too many beers, with one posting joking: “I can only imagine how much beer he must have drank.”