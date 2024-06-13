End-of-semester exams at Oxford University are canceled after pro-Palestinian students occupy the building and start ‘singing out the window’

An end-of-semester exam at Oxford University was canceled after pro-Palestinian students occupied the building and began “singing out the window.”

A witness said about half a dozen students caused the disturbance at the university’s Eastern School of Writing on Oxford’s Main Street.

Second-year Oxford University students who arrived this morning to take a Chemistry exam were instead met by pro-Palestinian protesters who had hung a flag in a window and prevented the long-awaited exam from taking place.

A person who witnessed the events, speaking with the oxford postHe said protesters “hung the flag and chanted slogans at the window” shortly after 9 a.m. today, but were then “under control.”

Thames Valley Police have confirmed there have been no arrests.

Since May 6, the Oxford Action for Palestine group has organized camps across the university campus to demand an end to the violence in Gaza.

As recently as May 23 they began a sit-in at the Wellington Square offices demanding a meeting with university leaders about their policies towards the conflict.

However, the group has stated that they are not involved in today’s protests.

But an Oxford University spokesperson said this action “goes beyond the limits of an acceptable protest.”

The spokesperson said: “The university is disappointed by the occupation of exam schools this morning and the absolutely unacceptable disruption caused to our students.”

‘We are putting contingency plans in place to ensure that all students have the opportunity to take their exams with as little disruption as possible.

‘It is unclear who the occupying group represents as they claim to be acting without the knowledge of the OA4P camps.

“While the University supports the right to peaceful protest within the law and our rules, this action clearly goes beyond the boundaries of acceptable protest.”

In a statement, Oxford Action for Palestine said: ‘This morning, an autonomous group of protesters occupied a wing of the Examination Schools, renaming the Eastern School the Dahshan School in honor of the Palestinian scholar and martyr Saeed Dahshan.

‘The protesters have made it clear that their action was not affiliated with OA4P and was carried out without OA4P’s knowledge.

‘Support for Palestine on this campus extends far beyond OA4P. The urgency expressed by this action is a reflection of the growing frustration felt by countless members of the university community, who for months have urged the Oxford administration to act against Israel’s ongoing catastrophic genocide in Gaza.

The statement continues: ‘As a student-led movement, OA4P supports the right of all students to continue their education. Our particular solidarity is, as always, with those facing scholasticide in Gaza.

‘We remain committed to continuing the dialogue with the University. “We look forward to working closely with the University to address its urgent obligation to act on the genocide.”