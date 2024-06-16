Emmanuel Macron faces an even bigger defeat than Rishi Sunak is expected to suffer after the far-right National Rally defeated the French president’s centrist alliance in the European elections.

President Emmanuel Macron risks plunging France into chaos as his decision to call early elections threatens to galvanize his far-right opponents, his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy warned on Sunday.

Opinion polls suggest Macron’s centrist alliance faces even greater rejection than Rishi Sunak is expected to suffer in next month’s general election, with just 20 percent of French voters expressing support.

It comes as French financial markets have taken a hit in the week since his unexpected decision to dissolve the National Assembly following the European Parliament elections, in which his group was defeated by the far-right National Rally.

Now Sarkozy, who was conservative president from 2007 to 2012 and maintains a friendly relationship with Macron, has warned that his gamble could backfire spectacularly.

“Giving the French people the floor to justify the dissolution is a curious argument, since it is precisely what more than 25 million French people have just done at the polls,” he said yesterday.

“The risk is great: they confirm their anger instead of reversing it.” Macron has three years left in his term as president.

But a victory for the National Rally (RN) in the elections, which will be held in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, could put its party leader, Jordan Bardella, 28, on track to become the next prime minister, threatening a damaging clash with the moderate, pro-business president.

Thousands of people marched in Paris and cities across France on Saturday to protest the far-right group, which won more than 30 percent of the vote in elections for the Strasbourg parliament, almost twice as many votes as the Renaissance party. by Macron.

A weekend poll predicted that RN would lead the first round with 33 percent of the vote, ahead of the Popular Front, an alliance of left-wing parties, with 25 percent, and Macron’s centrist camp with 20 percent. percent.

Other polls last week put his group even lower, with support from just 18 percent of voters.

Macron has denied accusations that he had recklessly risked the country’s political future, saying it was “a gesture of great confidence in the French people.”

However, its Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, admitted that the country could face “a regime crisis” if opinion polls prove accurate.