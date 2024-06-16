Emma Raducanu REJECTS Team GB wild card for the Paris Olympics as she continues to recover from injury hell… as Andy Murray prepares for a fairytale farewell at the Games

Emma Raducanu has turned down the opportunity to represent Team GB at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, but two-time gold medalist Andy Murray will compete in his fifth and final Games.

It was confirmed at the Queen’s Club on Sunday, in a press conference with the LTA’s Iain Bates, that Murray has been invited to play in the singles alongside Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie.

Murray and Evans could also team up in doubles alongside Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, while Katie Boulter will play in women’s singles.

But after withdrawing from French Open qualifying last month, Raducanu will skip Paris for the second time, despite being eligible for an Olympic call-up as a former Grand Slam champion.

“I think she feels this won’t be the right time for her this summer,” said Bates, Team GB’s Olympic tennis team manager.

When asked if he was disappointed with Raducanu’s decision, Bates said, “I’m very happy he’s on the court.” Some of the tennis she and Katie (Boulter) played last night was of an extremely high level.

‘He is 21 years old and I hope he has many Olympic Games left. From the Olympic team side or from the women’s side, I feel very comfortable with the decision she has made.”

Meanwhile, the Olympics could be Murray’s final farewell to tennis, as the 37-year-old Scot had previously said he did not plan to play beyond this summer.

Elsewhere, Boulter and Heather Watson have been nominated for women’s doubles, as have Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden.