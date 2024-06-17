Emma Raducanu insists she is not being a ‘diva’ by turning down the chance to represent Great Britain at the Olympics

Emma Raducanu has turned down the opportunity to represent Team GB at this summer’s Olympic Games, but insists it is not because she is being a ‘diva’.

The 21-year-old tennis star turned down an invitation to take part in the Paris Games that begin next month, saying she wants to prioritize her fitness and health and do things in her “own time.”

Raducanu, who underwent wrist and ankle surgery last year, said: “I think I am very determined and do things my way and in my own time.”

“Not like a diva, but just prioritizing my body and my health because I know that if I’m in shape, if I’m giving my 100 percent, I know great things will come.” I don’t think there’s any need to put extra stress on my body or any risks, especially with my history.’

It comes just days after it emerged that Raducanu had split from her billionaire boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli and cut ties with him on social media.

Sun reported less than a fortnight ago that the couple, who were seen arm in arm at Paris Fashion Week in September last year, had unfollowed each other on Instagram after the whirlwind love story ‘ran its course’.

Raducanu is also said to have blocked Agostinelli, 23, son of tycoon Robert Agostinelli, co-founder and chairman of private equity firm Rhone Group, from his social media account.

Emma Raducanu wore a black and white lace Dior dress with ex-boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli during Paris Fashion Week in September. It is understood the couple have now separated.

The tennis sensation was forced to spend around eight months out of action last year due to surgery, and opted out of the French Open last month when she decided to work on her fitness for the grass and grass seasons. hard courts.

The former US Open champion was offered a last-minute wild card to the Olympics on Thursday; Two slots are generally reserved for former Grand Slam champions who do not have a high enough ranking to qualify for automatic inclusion.

However, he made the decision to reject the offer because clay courts, such as those present at Roland Garros, where the Olympic Games would be held, would pose too much of an injury risk before moving on to hard court seasons.

However, he has said he hopes to represent Team GB at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

She said she “loves” playing for her country, having played a leading role in the Billie Jean King Cup in April, but explained that it just isn’t the right time for her this year, but she hopes to be a part of next year.

Raducanu, who lost her semi-final to Katie Boulter at the Rothesay Nottingham Open at the weekend, earned almost £10m last year from brand deals despite failing to repeat her success at the 2021 US Open.

Sponsorship and sponsorship deals with companies such as Porsche, Nike, British Airways, Evian, Dior, Tiffany’s and Vodafone saw a meteoric rise in his finances last year despite going through a difficult time on the tennis court.

Raducanu made headlines around the world when he won the US Open in 2021. He spent much of last year recovering from double wrist and ankle surgery.

Accounts published for his company Harbor 6 for the 12 months to the end of February 2023 showed his fortune soared from £667,000 to £10.2 million.

He has faced accusations that he spends too much time making money off the court than progressing as a tennis star.

But his management team has said this is not the case, and his agent Max Eisenbud said he had passed up “millions” in endorsement deals.

Raducanu’s relationship with Agostinelli, the former headmaster of an expensive private school in Harrow, is understood to have been the most serious yet, as she previously told how she was banned from having boyfriends while growing up.

The exes frequently appeared on each other’s Instagram pages, where they shared a series of images of them together, including on romantic vacations.

One of the snaps from Mexico City showed Raducanu with Agostinelli’s mother, Mathilde Favier, head of public relations at French fashion house Dior, with whom the world number 205 has a £2million deal.

The tennis star lost her semi-final to Katie Boulter at the Rothesay Nottingham Open at the weekend.

A source told the Sun on Sunday earlier this month: ‘Emma has 2.4 million followers on Instagram but Carlo is no longer one of them.

“It seems their relationship has run its course.”

The image shows Emma with her ex-boyfriend’s older sister, Heloise Agostinelli. The pair were also seen having coffee outside a gym in London while sharing a long hug as Raducanu’s relationship was falling apart.

The daughter of a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, Raducanu has previously spoken about how “lucky” she is to have an aggressive mother and father.

In an interview with The Times, she revealed that she started playing tennis at a young age because her father forced her to do so.

“I didn’t like it, but then I got older and tennis became a priority, I tried hard.”

He admitted that his parents are “aggressive” and explained that he often feels a twinge of jealousy towards his Bromley school friends who are away or going to university.

However, despite saying that she was not allowed to go out with friends as a child, she said she has no regrets about her methods.

She said: “I’ve seen some great people I played with in the youth ranks who had much more forgiving parents, who said, ‘It’s okay if you lose,’ and those players don’t play tennis anymore, so I don’t blame my parents. thus.