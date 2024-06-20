Eminem’s hit ‘Without Me’ climbs the charts as Nigel Farage makes it his election campaign theme song… but the Reform UK frontman gets the song title wrong and suggests he doesn’t know who is the rapper during the rally.

Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ has reappeared in the UK top 40 more than 20 years after its first release, after Nigel Farage made it his election song.

The UK’s reformist leader has adopted the 2002 hit as his anthem as he embarks on an eighth attempt to be elected as an MP and enter the House of Commons.

Farage entered a conference room at Blackpool’s Imperial Hotel tonight with ‘Without Me’, which includes the lyrics ‘Guess who’s back, back again?’.

An audience of 600 stood and applauded as the reform leader sang during his final campaign rally.

Farage greeted his fans by saying: “Guess who’s back” and asked them to pass on the rap success.

But he got the song title wrong and also suggested he didn’t know who Eminem is, as he referred to the American rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, as “they”.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is pictured performing ‘Without Me’ at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles in 2002.

‘Without Me’ reached number one in the UK charts when it was first released in the summer of 2002. It then reappeared at number 38 earlier this month, when Farage began using it during the general election campaign, and it has since risen to number 37. .

Farage said: ‘Please stream Eminem’s Without You (sic) on Spotify and give them some support.

“Because even though I’m normally an original thinker, we did it and they deserve a little support, so please do it.”

The pyrotechnics, which were seen on stage during rehearsals earlier in the day, did not explode when Mr Farage arrived this evening.

He urged the audience to be part of a “much-needed revolt against the failed political establishment.”

He said: “We are unashamedly patriotic, we tell it like it is, we believe we can bring radical change, better change to our country over the course of the next few years.”

Eminem’s song was played for a second time as Farage applauded and waved to the crowd at the end of his speech.

Earlier in the day, Farage took part in a clay pigeon shoot after meeting supporters at the Catton Hall outdoor activity center in Frodsham, Cheshire.

The Reform UK leader then watched part of England’s football match against Denmark at Euro 2024 at the Armfield Club.

Farage had earlier spent the afternoon in Blackpool, where he discovered a poster declaring the number of migrants crossing the English Channel a “national security emergency”.

His arrival at the seaside resort was anticipated by political campaign group Led By Donkeys, who posted a video of artwork on the beach in front of Blackpool Tower featuring Farage’s face and the words: “Friend of Putin”. Enemy of the NHS.

He hit four of the clay pigeon targets before being asked to pose for photographs.

He refused to point a gun at photographers, saying, “Never point a gun, even in jest.”

While filming a TikTok while holding the shotgun open over his arm, he said: “Shoot, as long as it’s safe, under supervision, if you haven’t, shoot some clays.” Fun.’

He arrived at the scene in a helicopter that landed in a nearby field.

Speaking to reform supporters in Cheshire, the party leader said “something remarkable” was happening among younger voters.

He said: ‘We’re not doing well with millennials. We’re not doing well with 25- to 35-year-olds, but Gen Z, Gen Z, 15- to 25-year-olds, something remarkable, I mean truly remarkable, is happening.

‘Our support in that age group is increasing rapidly, and I mean rapidly.

“The next thing I’ve created on TikTok, Instagram, those types of accounts are amazing.”

He was greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd of supporters when he said that a website called illicitencounters.com had voted him the party’s sexiest leader.

He also said football fans at Euro 2024 in Germany had been “wearing Farage masks”.

He added: “There is an awakening in a younger generation who are tired of being dictated to, of being lectured to and are seeing through the nonsense they are getting in schools and universities.”