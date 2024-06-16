EMILY PRESCOTT: Liam from Oasis will build his Wonderwall (if the council accepts it…)

Liam Gallagher wants to beef up security at his London mansion with his own Wonderwall.

Keen to preserve his oasis of privacy, the rock bad boy has applied for planning permission to build a new garden wall in front of his £4million mock Tudor apartment, I can reveal.

A 6ft hedge will also be planted on the 19th century property to help keep out intruders and prying eyes. Liam’s planning agent said: “The property’s existing front doors and walls do not provide the necessary privacy or security for the family.”

But what will happen behind those walls? Maybe pool parties, as Liam has also applied for permission to install a heated outdoor pool, mechanical room and sun lounger area.

Keen not to give the council much scope to challenge the plans, the application notes: “It is important to note that many nearby properties have swimming pools of different shapes and sizes.”

A 6ft hedge will also be planted on the 19th century property to help keep out intruders and prying eyes. An existing sunken patio on the property, which Liam purchased in 2019, will also be extended.

An existing sunken patio at the property, which Liam purchased in 2019, will also be expanded, giving singer and fiancée Debbie Gwyther more space for entertaining.

Haringey council officers are expected to make a decision on the application this week and so far no neighbors have objected.

Meanwhile, Liam, 51, has jumped on the latest music trends by ordering some ‘vocal straws’, which cost around £48 and look like drinking straws but are supposed to improve your voice if you sing through them.

His publicist Katie Gwyther, Debbie’s sister, tells me: “He usually just gets fidgety and uses his straw as a prop.” This could be a game changer!’

Liam is currently on his Definitely Maybe tour, which celebrates 30 years of Oasis’ landmark debut album, and last week hinted that he may embark on another next year to mark the anniversary of his follow-up, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory ?