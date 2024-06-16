EMILY PRESCOTT: Don’t tell the eco-warriors! Sienna Miller loves fast fashion

While most celebrities flaunt their green credentials these days, Sienna Miller happily bucks the trend.

The 42-year-old actress just declared her love for fast fashion, despite being a bête noire when it comes to sustainability.

“I wear a lot of street clothes because I’m fickle and very impatient,” the mother of two told Grazia magazine.

‘I get bored of things quickly and you can find amazing things. I have an 11 year old son, so these days I’m always at Urban Outfitters…’

Given that changing clothes so quickly is so bad for the planet, Miller, who has a new fashion line with M&S, would be advised to stay away from Colin Firth’s environmentalist ex-wife Livia, who has called for a crusade against disposable fashion. .

In an article in Vogue Arabia, he said he hoped a charismatic rebel like Katniss Everdeen, the fictional heroine of The Hunger Games, would emerge to “reignite the revolution.”

But in the meantime, he suggested that “blocking celebrities on social media for not speaking out on social issues” could kick-start the initiative.

The 42-year-old actress just declared her love for fast fashion, despite being a bête noire when it comes to sustainability.

Given that changing clothes so quickly is so bad for the planet, Miller, who has a new fashion line with M&S, would be advised to stay away from Colin Firth’s environmentalist ex-wife Livia, who has called for a crusade against disposable fashion

Matt Hermer, founder of the Boujis nightclub, where Princes William and Harry used to party, and his wife Marissa, from the US reality show Ladies Of London, have coined a new euphemism for divorce and say their 14-year marriage is now is complete”.

In a statement, the couple (pictured right) said: “Through tremendous soul-searching, we have evolved our relationship to a place that gives us space to raise our family, support each other, and grow our businesses.”

Matt Hermer, the founder of the Boujis nightclub where Princes William and Harry used to party, and his wife Marissa have coined a new euphemism for divorce.

As a model who graced the pages of Tatler and walked the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana, you would have thought Lady Violet Manners had the perfect sense of style.

But last week she turned to her younger sister, Lady Alice, left, for advice. Alice, 29, had teamed up with Samantha Cameron to organize styling sessions for Cefinn, the fashion brand set up by the Foreign Secretary’s wife, and her older sister Violet was one of her clients. .

“Alice, thank you for styling (telling me) what’s best,” Violet, 30, said on Instagram as she gushed about the £260 long denim dress her brother had picked out for her.

And although the sisters are daughters of the wealthy Dukes of Rutland (owners of the magnificent Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire), Cefinn generously did not charge for the set.

As a model who graced the pages of Tatler and walked the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana, you would have thought Lady Violet Manners had the perfect sense of style.

William and Harry may want to follow Julia Samuel’s advice on how to express their grievances.

Julia (right), a close friend of her late mother Diana, has written a newsletter titled How to Fight Productively and there is some advice that could apply to warring siblings.

‘Conflict is an inevitable part of a relationship. While it may be uncomfortable, even painful… it’s about addressing problems constructively rather than destructively.

‘Words can leave lasting scars. Avoid insults and sarcasm.’

Mary McCartney is the latest celebrity to enter the wellness industry. I can reveal that the photographer has registered a lifestyle brand called ‘Can We Have a Moment’ which will be set to sell clothing and cosmetics.

Mary, 54, left, one of four children of Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda, is apparently following a path popularized by Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop brand.

This would be in line with Mary’s beliefs, as she recently admitted: “Tree hugging has become a hobby.”

Mary McCartney is the latest celebrity to enter the wellness industry. I can reveal that the photographer has registered a lifestyle brand called ‘Can We Have a Moment’ which will be set to sell clothing and cosmetics.

Sadiq Khan has very posh tastes. A list of gifts received by the Mayor of London revealed that he was recently sent a £260 hamper, filled to the brim with biscuits, chocolates and preserves, from department store Fortnum & Mason to mark the festival of Eid.

There are strict rules on the mayor’s acceptance of gifts, with the City Council stating that acceptance should be “rare”, but the documents insist that it would be “impolite to refuse” the gesture. That or Sadiq was too enthralled with the delights inside!

Singer Paloma Faith says she feared her second baby, conceived through IVF, wasn’t really hers. ‘My hair color is dark and my (ex) partner is Algerian (with dark hair).

“So this baby was blonde and it was scaring me,” said Paloma, 42. She even called the clinic to check.

“I really love her, so I’m staying with her,” he concludes. Phew!

Singer Paloma Faith says she feared her second baby, conceived through IVF, wasn’t hers

She revealed in April that Princess Beatrice was forging a career as a public speaker when she hosted a panel discussion on Spotify and now her sister is on a similar path.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie hosted a “conversation” event for Hauser & Wirth, the art gallery where she has worked since 2015, in which she spoke with Jake Grewal about her “artistic practice, recent projects and studio processes.”

Jake’s paintings are quite abstract and often feature nude figures based on himself.