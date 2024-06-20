Emily Atack gives birth! The TV star welcomes her son Barney with her boyfriend Alistair Garner and says ‘all my dreams have come true’

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Dr. Alistair Garner.

The television personality, 34, announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing a sweet photo of the new parents with their son Barney on Thursday.

Emily wrote alongside the photo: ‘We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.’

In the photo, Emily looked radiant as she cradled Barney in her arms while Alistair rested his head against hers.

The Inbetweeners star was inundated with well wishes from her famous friends, including Chloe Madeley, who wrote: “Congratulations guys, we love you so much.”

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts wrote: ‘Oh congratulations Ems!’ while Stacey Dooley added: ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes.’

Others, including Sophie Ellis Bexter, Nicole Appleton, Lisa Snowdon and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, also congratulated Emily.

Just one day earlier, on Wednesday, Emily jokingly asked for help as she showed off her huge baby bump while counting down the days until she gave birth.

The presenter posted a snap as she lifted her top to show off her burgeoning belly to the camera and wrote: ‘Help…I…’ alongside a laughing emoji.

Emily confirmed she was six months pregnant in March, while sharing a rough idea of ​​her due date with her fans.

The TV personality shared the news during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, where she also confirmed she was expecting a baby.

Emily’s appearance was to talk about the campaign to introduce affirmative consent into relationships.

He explained how he wanted to bring about change in sexual consent laws for both men and women, backing a Right To Equality campaign.

The Inbetweeners star was inundated with well wishes from her famous friends.

Emily said: “I’m six months (pregnant) and I wasn’t going to say this, but I am going to say this: I’m having a boy.”

He added: “So I want him to be part of a really positive change and I want him to grow up knowing that he can talk openly about these things and enjoy his life.” I want him to be on the right side of history.’

Affirmative consent means that “anything other than a clear, uncoerced, informed confirmation of consent as ‘yes’ cannot be considered consent in the eyes of the law.”

It came after Emily admitted her “body is a temple” during pregnancy, after her friends scolded her for staying out late and not taking care of herself.

During an appearance on Loose Women, she revealed how pregnancy has changed her priorities before welcoming her little one.

She revealed to the panel how excited she was to welcome her baby and said that now more than ever she felt “extremely connected” to her body.

“My friends used to scold me for not taking care of myself enough and staying up too late and all that and now I’m like, ‘No, my body is a vessel.'”

Before adding: “It is very important that I go to sleep early and take good care of myself.”

The TV personality photographed with her boyfriend, Dr Alistair Garner (pictured together in 2023)

Emily announced her pregnancy in December and said she was “delighted” to become a mother.

Announcing the news, he wrote: ‘Hi everyone, it’s been a while but I’m back with some news. I am thrilled to share with all of you that we are having a baby!

“I have never felt so happy and so terrified at the same time. Please be careful with me.

“Every day is mixed with excitement, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting, a bit like when you’ve just come down from Oblivion at Alton Towers with a hangover.

‘I have to know my body on such a crazy level. It has made me SO appreciate what they have given me, I am doing my best to make it a home for the little squid I am growing.

‘We can already feel that the baby is lying on a mattress of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, demanding more chocolate buttons.

Emily said she had “never been so happy and so terrified at the same time” when she announced she was pregnant.

‘I am very happy to be able to write all this to all of you. You have always been by my side through the years, stay with me to see me enter my era as a mother. Christ. Come on.’

a friend told him Sun at the time: ‘Emily is delighted with the happy news and has had the pleasure of telling her family and close friends about her little one on the way.

‘It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels delighted.

‘Emily is more than ready to be a mother and it is something she has dreamed of her entire life. Her relationship with Alistair has gone from strength to strength and they have moved in together.

“Family is everything to her; she herself comes from a big family and is very close to all her siblings, so she can’t wait to have one of her own. They have all rallied around her and reveled in the happy occasion.” .

Her famous friends quickly took to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their congratulations with the star.

Oti Mabuse gushed: ‘Yessss!!!!’ while Giovanni Fletcher wrote: ‘Congratulations you beautiful human! Xxxx’

Denise Van Outen commented: ‘Congratulations xxx, wonderful news’ and Ashley Roberts said: ‘Aww congratulations girl!!’

Kimberley Walsh wrote: ‘Ah amazing news! Many congratulations!’ while Stacey Dooley also shared her well wishes.

Emily had been single since splitting from her former Big Brother star and tree surgeon ex-boyfriend Liam McGough last year.

Liam was a housemate on the 2007 series of Big Brother when he finished in third place, losing to winner Brian Belo.

Emily has previously been linked to several men, including singer Harry Styles, comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh and footballer Jack Grealish.

TV star and Manchester City footballer Jack is said to have enjoyed a secret six-week fling while still dating his girlfriend Sasha Attwood – something the couple have vehemently denied.

Emily has known her boyfriend Alistair for almost three decades, as her mother Kate Robbins is the sister of Alistair’s stepmother, Jane Garner.

They were introduced after Emily’s aunt started dating Alistair’s father, Stephen Garner, in nightgowns before they married in 1994.

Alistair appears in a close-knit family photo in 2017 where he is surrounded by female members of Emily’s family and has his arm around the star’s sister Martha, while the caption reads: “He’s just one of the girls in reality”.

Emily, whose mother Kate is separated from her singer father Keith, is also close to her showbiz relatives, including Phoenix Night star uncle Ted Robbins and her other aunt, former soap actress Amy Robbins.

Emily and Alistair kept their relationship a secret for some time, but have grown closer over the past year and recently moved in together.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Emily and Alistair have become close over the last 12 months.

“It was unexpected, but their family is delighted for them. They make a great couple and everyone is excited for their new arrival.”.