Embarrassed former Postmaster General Paula Vennells “frequently and consistently sought to divert” investigators from uncovering potential miscarriages of justice, the Horizon scandal probe has heard.

Embarrassed former Postmaster General Paula Vennells “frequently and consistently attempted to divert” investigators from uncovering potential miscarriages of justice, a computer expert hired to examine her doomed Horizon IT system has said.

Ian Henderson, of forensic accountants Second Sight, claimed Post Office bosses were “constantly sabotaging our efforts to seek the truth regardless of the consequences” and said he was worried about a “cover-up”, after discovering what was happening. .

More than 700 sub-administrators were prosecuted for theft by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as the faulty computer system it used, known as Horizon, made money appear to be missing from its branches.

Many were sent to prison and ruined, while at least four are believed to have taken their own lives because of it.

Prosecutions continued under the watch of disgraced chief executive Ms Vennells, despite being repeatedly told there were concerns about the reliability of evidence used to bring innocent workers to court.

The lengthy inquiry into what happened today heard from Mr Henderson, who said he found it “absurd” that Post Office lawyers were withdrawing documents from cases that appeared to vindicate staff in the theft.

In her witness statement she said: ‘Paula Vennells frequently and consistently attempted to divert Second Sight from investigating potential miscarriages of justice.

‘When I met Paula Vennells, she told me that Post Office was the most trusted brand in the country, with a history spanning over 400 years.

“As our work continued, I increasingly formed the opinion that, because of this story, the Post Office somehow felt it was above the law.” He said there were more people working in the Post Office’s public relations department than in its legal department, which he described as “relatively small given the size and importance of the organisation”.

He said one attorney “seemed more like an administrator” than a lawyer to me, and said his “level of knowledge of the prosecutions actually seemed quite limited to me.”

Henderson, whose parents ran a rural post office, added that in the summer of 2013 he concluded that Horizon “was not the robust, error-free system the post office claimed.”

He added: “I was beginning to form the opinion that no processing based on Horizon evidence could be safe.” He said suggestions that Post Office lawyers had “airbrushed” the controversial material meant it was “starting to look more like a cover-up”. than a genuine concern for legal professional privilege.

Henderson said he did not believe this was exceptional behaviour.

He said: “They didn’t want difficult information to see the light of day and we had to constantly fight for access to documents we thought were relevant to our work.” Mr. Henderson opened his testimony by asking that his testimony be amended. statement to add the honorific ‘Sir’ in reference to Post Office hero Alan Bates, prompting applause from those attending the inquest in central London.

Sir Alan was knighted in the King’s Birthday Honors this month following his historic campaign for justice for hundreds of wrongly convicted postmasters.

Second Sight began investigating in the summer of 2012 and published its interim report a year later, uncovering significant concerns about the reliability of the system and the victimization of subpostmasters, casting serious doubt on the strength of the prosecutions.

This was despite the Post Office denying him access to crucial information such as error logs.

Last month, former boss Vennells admitted the miscarriages of justice could have been discovered sooner if the initial plan for Second Sight forensic accountants to properly examine several convictions, rather than just two or three, had been carried out.

Second Sight was sacked by the Post Office in 2015, but not before discovering a series of flaws in the system and identifying that the prosecutions appeared to be motivated by loss recovery. Its second interim report was never published.

The inquiry previously heard evidence from Lord (James) Arbuthnot, who resigned as an MP in 2015 and took a seat in the Lords, but took up the case of his constituent Jo Hamilton, whose plight was depicted in the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs. mail.

Mrs Hamilton was falsely accused of taking money from the post office branch she ran in South Warnborough, Hampshire.

She eventually pleaded guilty to false accounting for fear of going to jail and was prosecuted in 2006, but her conviction was overturned in 2021 when it was discovered that she was a victim of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Lord Arbuthnot said that in 2015 he felt that Post Office bosses were worried that Second Sight “was actually uncovering something really crucial about Horizon: they were worried that Second Sight was getting too close to the truth”.

He told the inquiry: ‘He represented an existential threat to the future of Horizon. And that, in turn, posed an existential threat to the future of the Post Office.’

The investigation continues.