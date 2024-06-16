Ellie Bamber transforms into Kate Moss as she relives the runway legend’s iconic 2001 pixie cut and Ginsberg Is God T-shirt while filming scenes for her upcoming biopic.

Ellie Bamber was photographed sporting Kate Moss’ 2001 pixie cut on the set of the upcoming film, Moss & Freud, this week.

The actress, 27, will play the supermodel in the biopic with Kate, 50, executive producing.

The film is a dramatized account of the supermodel and cultural phenomenon when, at the peak of her fame, she made the decision to pose for the famous British artist Lucian Freud.

Filming scenes in London on Monday, Ellie wore a brown wig to mimic Kate’s short hairstyle.

To enhance the look, she dressed in a Ginsberg is God T-shirt by Bella Freud that the model herself has worn and a black miniskirt.

The actress’s outfit was completed with an elegant blazer and a pair of stiletto ankle boots.

In 2001, Kate defined an era by opting to cut her loose locks in favor of a choppy pixie style, which served to further enhance her elfin features.

This spawned a legion of imitators as women rushed to salons to demand the ‘Kate Moss look’.

It was around this time that the supermodel began dating Dazed Media creative director Jefferson Hack. They welcomed a daughter, Lila, in 2002 before separating two years later.

Director James Lucas is known for his Academy Award-winning live-action short film The Phone Call (starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent).

Speaking about the project in February, Kate said: “As this is such a personal story, it has been essential that I am involved with James in every aspect as the project develops.

“I’m excited about the recent casting and excited for the movie to start filming soon, I can’t wait to see it.”

Set in Lucian’s Holland Park studio and in London in the heady days of early 2000s Britain, the story opens to explore Lucian’s mysterious past and Kate’s life as a world-renowned supermodel.

Shielding her eyes with a pair of Ray Bans, Ellie was surrounded by a camera crew as she walked down the street.

At the peak of the supermodel era, Kate was already an icon, but at a crossroads between her life and work, she agreed to pose for acclaimed painter Lucian, who died in 2011 at age 88, during an arduous and intense period for nine months in his Studio in Holland Park.

Although they come from seemingly different and often at odds worlds, as their relationship develops, the two enigmatic personalities discover that they are kindred spirits with much to learn about each other and, as a consequence, themselves.

The process becomes cathartic and both are changed forever.

Kate redefined the face of fashion in the 1990s and subsequently became a global cultural icon, with a career spanning more than three decades.

She has appeared on the cover of every major fashion magazine in the world, including a record 40 covers for British Vogue.

Most recently, Kate was named creative director of Diet Coke; curating the vision and identity of the brand.

She founded Kate Moss Agency in 2016, a boutique agency representing some of London’s newest and most exciting talent.

Kate’s painting by Lucian Freud, titled Nude Portrait 2002, sold in 2005 for just under £4 million (pictured with Freud in 2003)

Kate said of the project in February: “I’m excited about the recent casting and excited for the film to start filming soon, I can’t wait to see it” (Ellie and Kate pictured).

Freud was one of the leading artists of the 20th century. He is revered for his uncompromising figurative art and his subjects, who needed to make a very large and uncertain commitment to his time, were often the people in his life; friends, family, fellow painters, lovers or children.

His work sells for staggering amounts and his nude portrait of Kate Moss sold in 2005 for almost £4 million.

Ellie can currently be seen starring in the Disney/LucasFilm show Willow, based on and serving as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name.

In 2021, the actress starred in the BBC One/Netflix co-production The Serpent and BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler.