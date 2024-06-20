Elizabeth Hurley, 59, and her son Damian Hurley, 22, turn heads in plunging necklines as they arrive at the V&A summer party.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley looked sensational as they arrived at the V&A Summer Party 2024 to celebrate the upcoming Naomi: In Fashion exhibition.

The actress, 59, and her son, 22, turned heads when the brunette beauty donned a colorful low-cut dress that featured a cinched waist and long sleeves.

Liz flaunted her curves in the silky dress which featured a vibrant orange, white and black stripe print.

Adding inches to her impressive figure, she slid onto a pair of towering golden platforms.

She was joined at the party by her lookalike son Damian, 22, fresh from him directing her in a racy lesbian sex scene for his film Strictly Confidential.

She cut a dapper figure in a sleek and perfectly tailored white BOSS suit as she posed up a storm alongside her famous mother.

The mother and son duo kept a close eye on the woman of the moment, Naomi Campbell.

The supermodel, 54, was the center of attention during the evening that celebrated the opening of NAOMI: In Fashion, an exhibition in her honor.

Naomi looked nothing short of sensational as she went braless underneath a custom white BOSS dress with a daring plunging neckline.

The dress hugged her stunning figure and also featured a daring slit that showed off her iconic legs.

The Naomi: In Fashion exhibition explores the iconic model’s incredible 40-year career in the world of fashion.

It will open on June 22, 2024 and run until April 6, 2025 and will feature past and present pieces from the designers who helped shape Naomi’s early career.

Naomi adorned in sunglasses and diamonds with a snake-shaped choker around her neck.

Outfits from Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Virgil Abloh and more will be included.

According to the V&A website: ‘The first exhibition of its kind exploring the extraordinary career of model Naomi Campbell.

“Through the work of leading global designers and photographers, we celebrate their creative collaborations, their activism and their far-reaching cultural impact.”