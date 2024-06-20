Elementary school that put up 11 Pride flags accused of ‘indoctrinating four-year-olds’

A nursery school has been accused of “indoctrinating four-year-olds” after placing 11 Pride flags on the school gates.

Westmeads Community Nursery School in Whitstable, Kent, has come under fire on social media following its decision to display flags during Pride month.

Fellow Conservative Dame Jacqueline Foster is among many who joined in criticizing the school in X, describing the move as “totally inappropriate”.

And he added: ‘All materials that refer to ‘sexual education’ have to be age appropriate and this is not.

“Babies don’t fall into any category; it should be removed immediately.”

However, headteacher Kirsty White defended the decision to display the flags, saying Westmeads, which has 156 pupils aged four to seven, is “an inclusive school in every way”.

She said: ‘Equity is one of our core school values ​​which underpins everything we do and is fundamental to our ethos.

‘We firmly believe that representation of every member of our community is important.

“We will always celebrate our diverse community through a progressive curriculum that represents British values.”

The dispute erupted on Monday night when writer and social commentator James Esses shared photographs of rainbow-colored Xs on the school fence.

He posted: “Dear @westmeadsschool, could you explain why you seem hell-bent on indoctrinating 4-year-olds by plastering this ideological symbolism throughout your school?”

After social media comments attacked the school for flying the flags, Westmeads blocked its X profile to avoid further criticism.

Local Labor councilor Chris Cornell said: “Our city is a very LGBTQ+ inclusive place and this homophobia is horrendous.”

Some parents have also supported the school’s decision to display the flags during Pride month.

Parent Olivia Thomas said: ‘The community created around the school is totally focused on inclusion.

“School values ​​are a really important part of ensuring our children and the next generation grow up understanding and celebrating diversity, feeling safe to be themselves and always welcoming different points of view.”

Another parent, Hayley Johns, said: “Choosing this school for my son with its values ​​and leadership, and strong sense of community ethic was absolutely instrumental in my decision, and I will stand by it.”

A third parent, Marie Lewzey, added: ‘I couldn’t be prouder to send my son to Westmeads Community Nursery School.

‘Westmeads’ values ​​are those that we, as a community, nation and global society, should aspire to embody.

‘Their atmosphere of acceptance and inclusion has had a very positive impact on my son’s development.

“Thanks to Westmeads, I learn every day from my son’s openness and curiosity.”

White took over as headteacher of the school in September 2021, and Westmeads received its first Ofsted rating in 14 years the following summer.

The school placed one large Pride flag and ten smaller ones on the doors.

It was downgraded from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’ and inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ for behavior and attitude, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Their report said: ‘Pupils at Westmeads Nursery School are happy and carefree.

‘They like to take part in a wide range of activities during recess and lunch. Leaders ensure that everyone understands the school’s core values, particularly love and kindness.

The critical social media post has been viewed more than 200,000 times.

One person commented: ‘Let’s let kids be kids. It is not necessary for them to reach adulthood prematurely.

‘That’s why censorship laws exist on movies and computer games so that children are not exposed to unnecessary adult content. This is clearly the case at this school. Maybe educators should work in a secondary school.’

Another wrote: ‘I’m not transphobic or homophobic but for a primary school to display the pride flag is wrong. At their age they don’t need to know anything like this.

‘It’s fine that when they are older they can choose their own sexuality, but this is what the school wants, not what the children want or need.

‘Schools are a place to learn age-appropriate things, but the meaning of pride is not one of those things. Again, I’m not against pride or who loves who; Frankly, I don’t care. But not in an elementary school.

A third added: ‘The bigoted snowflakes who have problems with this sort of thing in schools haven’t the foggiest idea what they are actually taught in school. It’s all very age appropriate.

‘Fans don’t like kids knowing they can have two dads or two moms. Well, whether you like it or not, you’ll find out in the end.