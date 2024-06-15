Eight Israeli soldiers die in explosion deep in Rafah after Hamas fighters “ambush” convoy

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in an explosion deep in Rafah after Hamas fighters allegedly ambushed the convoy.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops were killed in an explosion around 5 a.m. as their vehicle was traveling in a convoy with at least five other vehicles in the northwest of the city.

Hamas said its fighters had ambushed the armored personnel carrier and killed several Israeli soldiers in western Rafah.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was caused by a pre-planted bomb or because Hamas placed one directly under the vehicle, according to the Israel Times.

The IDF is reportedly investigating the possibility that explosives stored outside the vehicle may have contributed to the massive explosion. No shots were reported.

Israeli tank and an APC maneuver inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, June 8, 2024.

Israeli soldiers patrol along the border with the Gaza Strip, at an undisclosed location in southern Israel, June 13, 2024.

Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The deaths will likely fuel calls for a ceasefire and increase Israeli public anger over military exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox.

Last month, Israel’s Supreme Court ordered an end to government subsidies for many ultra-Orthodox men who do not serve in the military.

No new bill has been passed, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition voted this week to expand exemptions for religious men.

Although the vote was only procedural, it caused a stir when it was approved during a war in which hundreds of soldiers have been killed and many others remain inside Gaza or on the front lines against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defense Minister and member of the country’s War Cabinet, has insisted that all sectors of Israeli society should contribute equally during its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s coalition government contains a powerful bloc of ultra-Orthodox parties that have been longtime partners of Netanyahu.

If these parties leave the government, the country would be forced to hold new elections, with Netanyahu far behind in the polls in the midst of the war.

In Tel Aviv, anti-government protests have continued for months, with many protesters calling for the immediate return of the hostages, along with Netanyahu’s resignation.

Israel’s bombing and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not provide a breakdown of civilians and combatants.

The war has also forced about 80 percent of the population of 2.3 million people to leave their homes, and Israeli restrictions and ongoing fighting have hampered efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, fueling widespread hunger.

Palestinians react at the scene of an Israeli attack on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on June 14, 2024.

Women search through the rubble of a destroyed clothing store in a residential building hit by Israeli shelling, in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City on June 14, 2024.

A photograph taken from the southern Lebanon border town of Marjayoun on June 14, 2024, shows smoke rising from Metullah on the Israeli side after being attacked by rockets from Lebanon.

Firefighters are deployed to extinguish a fire after rockets fired from southern Lebanon landed near Kfar Szold in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, on June 14, 2024.

Israel launched its campaign after Hamas and other militants stormed Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 hostages.

More than 100 hostages were freed during a week-long ceasefire last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Hamas is believed to be holding around 80 hostages and the remains of another 40.

Months of ceasefire negotiations have failed to find common ground between Israel and Hamas.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hamas proposed changes to a US-backed plan, some of which he said were “workable” and some of which were not.

Hamas has continually called for a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza as part of any deal that would allow the hostages to be released.

While the proposal announced by US President Joe Biden includes these two provisions, Hamas has expressed concern about whether Israel will commit to them.

Violence has broken out in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. On Saturday, a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces near the northern city of Nablus, the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the shooting.