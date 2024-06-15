Eight children from five different mothers over 47 years…so how the hell does Rod keep juggling…Stewart Clan?

Just before the end of May, Rod Stewart and his extended clan arrived in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik to celebrate his son Liam’s wedding to Nicole Artukovich.

For several days they sailed, swam, dined, drank and, of course, witnessed Liam’s vows to his new wife in the baroque St. Ignatius Church in the heart of the city’s old town.

They must have cut the script quite a bit. Rod has eight children over 47 years old from five different mothers, seven of whom were in Dubrovnik with their partners and children.

Rod’s children, of whom he says he is extremely proud and frequently go on family vacations each summer, are an eclectic group, ranging from an ice hockey player to a professional dancer, several models, a 13-year-old girl crazy about the Celts, as well as the 60-year-old daughter she gave up for adoption when she was just 18.

The Stewart clan gathered at St. Ignatius Church in Dubrovnik, Croatia, for the wedding of Rod’s son Liam.

And surprisingly, Stewart has also managed to maintain a healthy relationship with most of his mothers (Liam’s mother, Rachel Hunter, was present in Croatia, along with Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster).

But not everything has been a bed of roses. In 2021, Stewart admitted that she had to be “several different parents” due to the large age difference between her children.

“You really have to treat them all as individuals with individual problems,” he said. “As a father, I have learned to listen and not ruin myself.” Here we meet the Stewart clan.

1. SEAN STEWART AGE: 43

Parents: Rod Stewart and Alana Stewart

Sean was only four years old when his parents separated and, like his sister, saw little of his father, who had a grueling world tour schedule when he was young.

In 2009, he said that he had started “running with the wrong crowd” when he was just ten years old, and that by 13 he was drinking and doing drugs in Hollywood clubs.

“When people found out who I was, the drugs were always free,” he said. At the age of 17 he smoked crack and didn’t get clean until he was 30.

In 2007, he also starred in a reality show titled Sons of Hollywood and now runs a clothing brand, Dirty Weekend.

In January it was reported that he would soon appear in a new reality show based on his life with his wife Jody Weintraub, daughter of the late Hollywood producer Jerry Weintraub. The couple married last year in Las Vegas.

Sean says he never blamed his father for his addiction-related problems. “Dad never turned his back on me. I always knew he was there for me if he needed him.

‘But there were many lost years. “I needed to grow up to have an adult relationship with him,” she said. “He never kicked me out. I always knew there was a bedroom for me. But I preferred to do the other things.

2. AIDEN STEWART AGE: 13

PARENTS: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

The youngest of the Stewart tribe, a few months after Aiden, now 13, was born, his father declared: “I’m trying to buy more time now that I’ve built my career.” I want to enjoy my children.’

Indeed, Rod often takes Aiden to watch his beloved Celtic play; The last time in April, when the pair, along with Alastair, were spotted in the crowd when Aberdeen played Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

He has even encouraged his son to kick a ball himself and, until recently, Aiden played for the Young Hoops under-12 team.

In December 2022, Stewart revealed that Aiden had been rushed to hospital after “turning blue and unconscious” while playing in a football game.

“We thought my son had a heart attack,” she said. ‘He was turning blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. He was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.

“The boy wanted to do well and played basketball in Scotland for his father.”

3. ALASTAIR STEWART AGE: 18

PARENTS: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Alastair, now 18 and outgrowing his diminutive father, is the eldest son of Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster, whom the star married in 2007.

A sportsman since he was a child, aged 11, Alastair hit the headlines after it was reported that Rod wanted to build an Olympic-sized swimming pool in his back garden to foster his son’s love of swimming.

At the age of 16, however, she appeared to follow in her model mother’s footsteps, when she won a modeling contract for the Italian luxury brand Palm Angels, appearing on billboards in Milan, where the company is based.

“My son wears it well,” Rod tweeted approvingly.

4. LIAM STEWART AGE: 29

PARENTS: Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter

Last month’s boyfriend is Rod and Rachel’s second child and grew up in Los Angeles, with long trips to New Zealand to visit his mother’s family.

Growing up he shared his father’s passion for soccer, but in his teens he developed an interest in ice hockey. After a season in New Zealand playing for a team in Queenstown, he now plays professionally for the British ice hockey team Milton Keynes Lightning.

He also represented Great Britain during the Division 1B Ice Hockey World Championships held in Northern Ireland in 2017.

“He’s obviously interested because I play now, but I grew up playing football,” he said in 2019 about his father.

‘When he’s not on tour, he tries to keep up with my career.

“He emails me here and there, but he’s a pretty busy guy, so if he can come and watch me, he will, but he keeps in touch a lot.” He and his new wife Nicole have a one-year-old son, Louie, Stewart’s third grandchild.

5. RENEE STEWART AGE: 32

PARENTS: Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter

Renee, the eldest daughter of Rod’s 16-year marriage to New Zealand model Rachel Hunter, is a professional dancer who graduated from the London School of Contemporary Dance in 2016 and, unlike some of her siblings, has rarely sought the center of attention.

In her youth she also dabbled in modeling and once appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine, but in more recent times she has chosen to focus on dance and yoga.

Together with her mother, now a professional yoga teacher, she leads yoga retreats and workshops and spends much of her time in India. She recently followed in her mother’s footsteps in training her to become a professional yoga teacher by completing 500 hours of practice in India.

6. RUBY STEWART AGE: 36

PARENTS: Rod Stewart and Kelly Emberg

Model and singer, there is no doubt that Ruby, Rod’s only child from his relationship with American supermodel Emberg, takes after her parents.

Born in 1987 during Rod’s relationship with Emberg, who at the time was a Sports Illustrated model, her parents separated three years later due to Rod’s repeated infidelities (something he later confessed in his autobiography). While the split was initially bitter, Emberg is now good friends with Rod and was even recently photographed with Lancaster, Hunter and Alana Stewart.

Not long after starting out as a model, Ruby followed in the footsteps of her father’s then-wife, Rachel Hunter, by modeling for Michelle Mone’s Ultimo brand (a move seen as deliberately provocative on Mone’s part, as her previous model the brand had been Lancaster, Rod’s). new wife), before modeling for Vogue Italia and Glamor magazine.

In 2021, she released a country album with a band called Sisterhood and can be seen regularly performing alongside her father. She also sang at her half-brother Liam’s wedding in Croatia.

In 2023, she welcomed a son, Otis, with her fiancé Jake Kalick. Expect another Stewart family wedding soon.

7. KIMBERLY STEWART AGE: 44

PARENTS: Rod Stewart and Alana Stewart

Kimberly, the eldest of Rod and Alana’s children, who was once married to George Hamilton and dated Elvis, often only saw her father as a child when she visited him on tour. When she was 20, she became something of a socialite, partying with Paris Hilton and appearing on her own reality show, Living With… Kimberly Stewart.

In 2008, while working as a model and actress, she capitalized on her father’s name by posing on the cover of Tatler with Peaches Geldof, Bob’s daughter, and Leah Wood, Ronnie’s daughter.

In 2011 she gave birth to Delilah, Rod’s eldest granddaughter. Her father is actor Benicio del Toro, with whom she allegedly had a one-night stand at the famous Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Since then, Del Toro has been an active father, and her daughter Kimberly, Del Toro, and Rod enjoyed a vacation together in Puerto Rico last year. Kimberly is not in the wedding photo.

8. SARAH STREETER AGE: 60

Parents: Rod Stewart and Susannah Boffey

Rod was only 17 years old when his girlfriend Boffey, an art student, became pregnant. The bankrupt couple put baby Sarah up for adoption, and she was 18 when she found out that her father was a star.

Their reconciliation has been a difficult path. In the 1980s, it all came crashing down when Rod, when asked how many children he had, said in a newspaper: “You can count her if you want.” I try not to.’ However, in 2010, when Sarah’s adoptive parents died, they were reunited.

“We’ve tried to get together and it’s working out pretty well,” Rod said. “I never felt like her dad, because I didn’t take her to school, there was nothing fatherly there, but I’m trying.”

While Sarah is rarely invited to large family events and was not present at Liam’s Croatian wedding, in 2018 it was clear that things were going in the right direction. “Our relationship has evolved a lot over the last few years,” Sarah said.

‘He’s taken his time because he’s not just my dad, right? He is a big star. So, of course, that makes it difficult. But over the years everything has become a lot more relaxed and now he’s just dad to me.’