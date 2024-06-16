Edinburgh studio with bunk bed in kitchen goes on market for £950 a month

If you are feeling full after a hearty meal and need a tactical nap, you may want to consider purchasing this rental property in Edinburgh.

A studio apartment has hit the market in the Tollcross area of ​​the Scottish capital for £950 a month and features a bunk bed in the combined kitchen and living room space.

Located on Leven Street, the one-bedroom apartment has been advertised as sleeping ‘two people’ as it contains a ‘double bed’ in the kitchen area, which also includes a dining table.

According to the City Lets listing, the property has been recently renovated and is located on the second floor of the building.

It includes a kitchen equipped with modern appliances, including a fridge/freezer, washing machine, microwave and wall-mounted flat-screen TV.

So you can prepare a snack, do laundry, and watch your favorite shows, all without missing the opportunity to get back to bed.

In addition to the kitchen and bedrooms, the apartment has a bathroom equipped with contemporary accessories.

However, potential tenants, who must be non-smokers and have no pets, will have to wait until September 1, 2025 for availability.

Photos attached to the listing reveal the studio’s unique layout.

The bunk bed is neatly situated in a corner of the kitchen and dining room, with a dresser underneath and various other storage units scattered throughout.

The small fitted kitchen area includes several cupboards and furniture space, while the shower room is equipped with a small shower tray and a toilet.

City Lets said: ‘This lovely newly renovated second floor studio apartment is situated in the popular central area of ​​Tollcross, minutes from Princes Street, Meadows, Royal Mile and trendy Morningside, and is directly on local bus routes .

The lettings agency added: ‘Very close to local shops, restaurants, supermarkets, Kings Theater and nightlife.

‘This property has just been completely renovated with a new fitted kitchen, including hob, fridge/freezer, washing machine, microwave, flat screen TV and wall mounted DVD, toaster, kettle, iron and ironing board etc. A new fitted bathroom. with a modern environment.’

The rental market in Edinburgh remains competitive, and this exclusive studio offers a central location and modern amenities, despite its compact size and unusual layout.

It comes after a studio apartment with the bed crammed onto the landing and a tiny ‘lounge’ area hidden under the stairs became available to rent – for £1,000 a month.

Advertised as a ‘maisonette’ in south-east London, its narrow upstairs area is just a narrow landing at the top of the stairs, with a bed pressed against the balusters.

A modest-sized closet offers the only visible place to store clothes, meaning the new resident will likely have to downsize before moving in.