Thomas Cook is said to have invented the package tour when he accompanied a group of temperance campaigners from Leicester to a temperance rally in Loughborough, 11 miles away.

Poppy Delevingne is pioneering a different kind of vacation.

The actress and model, 38, took what she described as her ‘girl gang’ on a two-day trip to the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

She was joined by Victoria’s Secret model Jessica Clarke, 31, the goddaughter of King Charles, Princess Maria Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, Mexican actress Eiza González, 34, and the host of television Poppy Jamie, 33 years old. then it bites,” Delevingne says.

Poppy Jamie gushes, “Best 48 hours.”

Poppy Delevingne, 38, (far right) was accompanied by (from left) Victoria’s Secret mannequin Jessica Clarke, 31, King Charles’ goddaughter Princess Mary Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, the Mexican actress Eiza González, 34, and the television presenter Poppy Jamie. , 33

We’re off to Ibiza: Actress and model Poppy took what she described as her ‘girl gang’ on a two-day trip to the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

Russell Crowe stands before the lark. The Gladiator star, 60, says: “I like watching the sun rise because, in a very strange way, I feel like I have more control of the day if I’m there before the sun.”

Early riser: Russell Crowe, 60, says he likes to start the day before the sun rises

Will the royal groom wear the dress?

Princess Martha Louise of Norway will marry Durek Verrett next month, but will the bride be the only one wearing a dress?

I ask because Durek, 49, a “shaman” known as “the sexiest guru in Hollywood,” attended an event in Oslo wearing a women’s top and skirt.

The knitted set from Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler cost £380.

“I felt particularly bohemian chic,” explains the self-proclaimed “global ambassador of love,” who identifies as bisexual and boasts of having contact with extraterrestrials.

James May says his 21-year film partnership with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond has come to an end, after finishing work on the final episode of The Grand Tour.

“The greatest ambition I have left is to reach the end of my life without running over anyone,” says the 61-year-old star, nicknamed Captain Slow.

“Because I’ve made it so far and it would be deeply ironic and deeply unpopular if it happened now.”

Grand Tour presenter James May says: “My greatest remaining ambition is to get to the end of my life without running over anyone.”

“King fulfills his duty to divide.” . .

He is undergoing cancer treatment and had spent the previous day in the rain at Trooping the Color.

However, the King insisted on trampling the holes at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

He was so determined to repair dirt torn up by horses’ hooves during the Cartier Queen’s Cup final that he bent down to fix one with his hand.

Jude Law, who sold his Highgate home for £13 million in 2022, is struggling to make his new London property feel like home.

“The house is old, so it needs a lot of work,” says the actor, 51, married to Phillipa Coan, a psychologist.

‘This being England, we need endless approvals and building permits. There are certain parts of the land that we cannot change because it is an old and historic part and there are bats in certain parts of the trees.

‘The loops and hoops I have to jump through is always on the back of my head.’