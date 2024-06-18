EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Sir Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia, 32, celebrates baby bump with future skate father Cambryan Sedlick, 24

Sir Mick Jagger’s seven-year-old son Deveraux will have a playmate. The daughter of Rolling Stones singer Georgia May Jagger is expecting her first child.

“Patiently waiting for our new best friend,” the Burberry model, 32, says online, alongside this photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

The baby’s father is Cambryan Sedlick, a 24-year-old skater from Texas.

In 2021 I revealed that Georgia, worth more than £14million, had split from restaurateur Louis Levy and moved in with Sedlick.

He said he was determined to make a career in skateboarding, adding: “I want to keep doing this and earning rent.”

“I would like to be able to open a savings account over time.”

Kate’s impersonator on her vacation in Morocco

Kate Moss is rarely overshadowed in the fashion world, but she met her match in Morocco.

The supermodel went to dinner in a leopard-print dress at fashion designer Jasper Conran’s hotel, Villa Mabrouka, in Tangier. She was greeted by Deputy Director General Meriem Barakat, who was wearing a similar dress.

Luckily, Moss didn’t get his claws out and was happy to pose for this photo.

Conran tells me: ‘It was wonderful having Kate stay at the hotel. We spent a very happy and relaxed weekend together.”

The son of late Habitat founder Sir Terence Conran and Superwoman author Shirley Conran acquired the property, previously owned by French-Algerian designer Yves Saint Laurent, in 2019.

Brian’s rock ‘n’ roll legacy

Sir Brian May, 76, is preparing to hand over the family business to his grandson. The Queen legend has commissioned a replica of the Red Special, the electric guitar he designed as a teenager using wood from the family fireplace, to pass down from generation to generation.

‘My grandson said he wanted a Brian May guitar for his birthday. “He knew the exact specifications he wanted, so I asked our boys to make him something special,” says Sir Brian.

“He has taken the morsel between his teeth and really wants it.” He is moving down that path without anyone pushing him.

May admits that she wanted to keep the new axe. “When I received it and opened the box, I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, I don’t really want to give this away, I want to keep it.’ But I’ll give it away.’

lady Jean Campbell suffers from chronic pain since a skiing accident when she was 12 years old. Now, the aristocratic model has launched a podcast, I’m Fine, which explores different ways to overcome physical problems.

“Meditation, which is something I thought hippies and people who don’t have jobs did, has shown me how to connect with something outside of myself,” Earl Cawdor’s daughter, 27, tells me at the launch party at Old Sessions House in London.

Lady Jean was joined by her friend Cora Corre, granddaughter of the late Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Plans to film Strictly Come Dancing live from the Buckingham Palace ballroom have yet to come to fruition, but could a member of the Royal Family compete for the Glitterball trophy?

Head judge Shirley Ballas suggests this could happen during the BBC show’s 20th anniversary this year.

“The Royal Family love it and watch it every week, so one day maybe we’ll get someone to do it.” By the way, I didn’t say that. Your secret is safe with me, Shirley…

Pantomime dame Christopher Biggins is furious over rising ticket prices for West End shows. Oh yes it is!

“I got really angry because I wanted to see the girl from Succession in her one-woman show,” he says, referring to Sarah Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Speaking at the Sister Act gala night at the Dominion Theatre, Biggins adds: “It’s £250 to get in – this is going to take the West End by storm.” It must be said that it also had cheaper seats.