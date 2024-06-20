EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Minor royals who were ‘banned’ by King Charles from appearing on the Trooping of the Color Balcony have a night out elsewhere in London

Banned by King Charles from appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Color these days, the minor royals have been parading elsewhere in London this week.

They flocked to the summer party at the Victoria and Albert Museum, named after their ancestors.

Lady Amelia Windsor, 28, granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, wore a flirty pink dress and a novelty bag.

Lord Frederick Windsor, 45, son of Prince Michael of Kent, was accompanied by his wife, actress Sophie Winkleman, 43.

Among the other royals were James Ogilvy, 60, son of Princess Alexandra, his wife, Julia, 59, and their daughter, Flora Vesterberg, 29.

I improvised it, admits Macca

He is arguably our greatest living pop star and songwriter, but Sir Paul McCartney still has doubts whether he was or is any good.

The Beatles star, who turned 82 on Tuesday, admits: “I actually have every reason to believe I’m good, but I’m not. I don’t think I’m bad, but I still think what I do could be better. ‘

Speaking as a 1974 Wings live album, One Hand Clapping, is released, Macca reflects: “I didn’t realize we were that good at the time. I think all people share this: we are never so sure of ourselves and, looking back, I really should have been sure of myself.’

However, he admits, “I’ve proven to myself that I can write songs and that I can write songs that people remember.”

Despite being blinded in one eye and losing the power of one hand in a vicious attack in New York in 2022, Sir Salman Rushdie is still interested in making more comedic cameos like those he did in Bridget Jones’s Diary and the comedy from BBC W1A.

“I don’t see why I shouldn’t do more,” says the 77-year-old novelist.

“I’m a frustrated actor, I think it’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Sir Salman Rushdie (pictured at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023) is still interested in making more comedic cameos like those he did in Bridget Jones’s Diary and BBC comedy W1A.

More news from strife-torn Winchester Cathedral: former BBC top honcho Mark Byford has left his post as lay canon.

Cathedral dean Catherine Ogle is under pressure following the early departure of respected music director Andrew Lumsden.

Has Byford, who ran the BBC during the Jimmy Savile crisis, become a sacrificial victim? Ogle recently filmed a public announcement that was so clumsy that it only added to the drama.

Byford is rumored to have been involved in that PR disaster. Things have gotten so tense that the bishop is going to conduct an investigation.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who has fought hard to retain his Chingford and Woodford Green seat in the general election, has taken to the verse.

IDS, which has a majority of just 1,262, has adapted William Hughes Mearns’ classic poem Antigonish to produce the following: “The other day on the stairs/ I met Sir Keir who wasn’t there/ Today he wasn’t there again/ Without However, he took my savings immediately/Oh, how I wish he’d go away.’