EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Like peas in a pod: The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Bea were seen wearing almost identical dresses at Royal Ascot

Is the Royal Family taking outfit ‘upcycling’ to new heights?

I only ask because Princess Beatrice wore a dress at Royal Ascot yesterday that looked almost identical to the one worn by the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle two days earlier.

The Matchmaker floral midi dress is by Australian designer Zimmermann and costs £1,350.

The brand, founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann, was worn by the Princess of Wales during her visit to Australia in 2014.

Previously, Royal ‘upcycling’ was limited to environmentally conscious women who wore the same outfit more than once.

Celine Dion was visibly moved as she explained why she was unable to attend the screening of her documentary I Am: Celine Dion at the Baftas in Piccadilly.

The singer’s career has been on pause since she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, rigid person syndrome, in 2022. “This is my love letter to the fans,” she said in a video.

The Grand Duke of Kent is still partying!

He looked frail on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in Trooping the Colour, but the Duke of Kent is determined to keep partying at the age of 88.

The duke, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, attended a party to celebrate the opening of The Peninsula London hotel with his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, 60.

Using a walking stick, the Duke joined other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and his brother, Prince Michael of Kent.

Surprisingly, at his age, the duke is still one of the “working royals”, which is why he was allowed on the palace balcony for Saturday’s flyover, unlike his children and grandchildren.

Former Newsnight Rottweiler Jeremy Paxman has lost none of his bite.

Labour’s health spokesman Wes Streeting took a beating when he appeared on the Movers And Shakers podcast to outline plans to address shortcomings in the treatment of Parkinson’s, from which Paxo suffers.

Declaring that the NHS was “broken”, he was abruptly interrupted by Paxman barking: “What are you going to do about it?”

For Streeting, it was a flashback: “When I was president of the National Union of Students, I had the terrifying experience of appearing on Newsnight with Paxo, and I didn’t think it would happen to me again.”

Fox’s new fiancée reveals sparkler

Laurence Fox’s penchant for controversy never fazed Betty Barker, a Californian who calls herself a “rebel of humanity.”

But there is one convention she is willing to accept: marriage.

“We’re both excited,” actor-turned-activist Fox, 46, tells me at a party in London hosted by Kathy Gyngell.

Fox, who has two children with ex-wife Billie Piper, has little faith in London mayor Sadiq Khan, telling me: “It’s one of the reasons we (are) leaving London for the countryside.”