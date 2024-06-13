EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Health fad lights a fire in the belly of Kate Moss and her friend Olivia Buckingham, as the couple were pampered in Thailand with a flaming towel treatment

Olivia Buckingham, who helped Princess Beatrice become one of the best-dressed royals, clearly has a burning desire for beauty.

She just joined Kate Moss at Deepak Chopra’s RAKxa retreat in Thailand, where the society stylist underwent the Ya Pao treatment, which involves lighting an herbal paste on a towel on her stomach.

Olivia, 40, also participated in a workshop for Moss’ lifestyle brand Cosmoss, where the supermodel, 50, read her collection of 150 mindful messages written to “uplift, inspire and enlighten.”

Pictured together are Olivia Buckingham and supermodel Kate Moss, who underwent this unusual treatment together.

Olivia tries the Ya Pao treatment, which involves lighting an herbal paste on a towel on her stomach.

Olivia bows her head in prayer before a Buddhist monk during her exotic visit to Thailand

If TV reporter Andy Bell seemed a little less than his normal energy at the start of this week, it was excusable: the Channel 5 political editor had just returned from an emotionally draining weekend in Rome watching his daughter, Georgia, win silver in the 1,500 m at the European athletics championships.

Georgia, 30, fought against all odds to secure her victory, fearing that a rival had raked her Achilles heel during the qualifiers. As a result of her medal, she is now in the hunt for a place on Great Britain’s Olympic team this summer.

The good news for dad Andy, one of the nicest guys in TV news, is that the general election will be over by then and he might be able to watch his daughter run without taking calls from Westminster pundits.

Dame Prue’s latest award gives her husband pause

Prue Leith and John Playfair attend the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in front of ‘The Doors’ (2023)

When King Charles knights men, their wives become ladies. But when women are given the title of lady, there is no new title for their husbands.

And Dame Prue Leith’s husband, John Playfair, doesn’t seem to be happy about this situation.

When asked if he should be knighted, the retired clothing designer jokingly tells me: “It’s long overdue.”

Speaking at the Guild of Food Writers Awards, where Leith, 84, won a Lifetime Achievement Award, Playfair says: “It would give me a bit more of a voice.” I suppose it would be for services to the arts.

Regarding his current situation, the 77-year-old adds: “If she is a lady, I must be a damsel.”

What’s happening to Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones is that she’s tired of being called an actress.

“I consider myself an actress,” she tells Rob Brydon on his podcast after he introduces her as an “actor.”

He later explained: “I’m being very politically correct.”

Jones says: ‘I always correct people’s political correctness. Sometimes I read an introduction to something I’ve been doing and they call me an actor and I say, ‘Oh no, I’m an actress,’ and they say, ‘Well, it’s our policy.’ call you an actor’. I say, ‘I know, but I identify as an actress.’

EastEnders star puts shine on royal gaffe

Roman Kemp in the UK’s largest photo booth, part of The Nation’s Network campaign, launched by Vodafon

Radio presenter Roman Kemp teamed up with the Princess of Wales to make a film about mental wellbeing last year.

“At first she asked me to come to my flat and I said, ‘No, you can’t have the princess in my flat in south London,'” says Spandau Ballet’s son and former EastEnders star Martin, and the pop singer Shirlie Kemp. .

“So I said, ‘My mom and dad have a beautiful house.’ Let me ask them. Roman’s dad says, ‘Shirlie absolutely panicked. You know how they say that everywhere the Royal Family goes it smells like fresh paint? What?’ Shirlie and I decide that the front door needs painting. But the night before the princess arrives, it pours rain so when she shows up, there’s a river of paint all over the road.