Ed Sheeran cheers on the Three Lions with his father John (and bumps into Stormzy!) as they join thousands of fans at England’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark.

Ed Sheeran was every inch the proud England fan after taking his father John to watch the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 match on Thursday.

Despite the disappointing 1-1 draw for his home team, the singer, 33, was still in high spirits as he shared a video of the outing on Instagram.

Ed’s video showed him and his father John drinking pints of beer together as they headed to the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

The pair joined thousands of fans at the stadium dressed in matching England shirts, before bumping into grime superstar Stormzy.

Ed attempted to engage in arm wrestling as they enjoyed dinner at the venue, before watching the tense game unfold.

Ed Sheeran was every inch the proud England fan after taking his father John to watch the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 match on Thursday.

Despite the disappointing 1-1 draw for his home team, the singer, 33, was still in high spirits as he shared an Instagram video of the outing.

Despite hopes that England could secure their place in the last 16, it was a disappointing match for the Three Lions as they ended the night with a 1-1 draw.

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka were withdrawn early in the game, replaced by Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen, while Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled in midfield.

The Three Lions got off to a bright start thanks to Harry Kane’s 18th-minute opener, but Gareth Southgate’s men failed to press their advantage and were forced back by the Danes.

Then, 16 minutes later, Morten Hjulmand brilliantly canceled out Kane’s goal with a superb long-range shot, leaving England deflated and trailing once again.

England struggled to create meaningful opportunities to leave more questions than answers after two disappointing performances at the Euros.

And Newcastle legend Shearer offered his opinion on the game after the match, claiming they lacked energy and guile, before bluntly insisting that Southgate is struggling to get the most out of England’s top stars.

Olly Murs, 40, was also dressed for the occasion as he watched the match from home and posted a host of hysterical updates to his Instagram Stories.

The former X Factor star went from beaming to bored to furious and back again as she cheered on her beloved team.

Ed’s video showed him and his father John drinking pints of beer together as they headed to the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

The pair toasted their drinks together as they prepared to watch England take the field for their second Euro 2024 group stage match.

After arriving at the stadium, Ed met up with grime superstar Stormzy, and made a brief cameo in the hitmaker’s video.

The pair joined thousands of supporters at the stadium dressed in matching England shirts.

Despite hopes that England could secure their place in the last 16, it was a disappointing match for the Three Lions, who ended the night with a 1-1 draw.

Ed attempted to engage in an arm wrestling match as they enjoyed dinner at the venue, before watching the tense game unfold.

England’s star-studded team, who beat Serbia in a nervy 1-0 win on Sunday, have the support of their WAGs and the nation as the tournament favorites attempt to go one step further into Euro 2020, when they lost to Italy in the final. at Wembley.

But the team was booed at full time by the dejected traveling fans after a lackluster performance in Frankfurt.

The Prince of Wales, who is also president of the Football Association, was among those who traveled to attend the match and was hoping to receive an early birthday present.

England had hoped to qualify as winners of Group C this weekend and give the players some time off, but the result against the Danes means qualification is not yet guaranteed.

On Tuesday, the Three Lions will face Slovenia in their final group match, hoping to secure their place in the round of 16.