Ed Davey uses giant inflatable pillow on another tough day on the Lib Dems election campaign

Another day in the Liberal Democrats’ eccentric campaign saw Sir Ed Davey jumping on a giant inflatable pillow.

The Liberal Democrat leader was photographed in the air with his bare feet and trousers rolled up as he jumped on a padded trampoline at Bocketts Farm in Dorking, Surrey, today.

It is his latest stunt in a three-week series of eye-catching antics by the politician on the general election campaign which saw the 58-year-old fall off a paddleboard in Windermere and undergo a makeover on This Morning from ITV.

In late May, Sir Ed attempted to pressure the Conservatives over the UK’s sewage crisis by paddle boarding and falling into England’s largest lake and the scene of a highly controversial effluent dump in February.

Earlier this month, it was claimed United Utilities “illegally pumped” millions of liters of raw sewage into the Lake District beauty spot after a fault went uncorrected for hours.

On Friday, the party leader was compared to ‘The Man from Del Monte’ as he pranced on a catwalk in front of presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on ITV’s This Morning.

The politician donned a linen jacket, navy chinos and leather sneakers after his team asked stylist Laura Puddy for the “perfect summer suit for the campaign trial.”

Other campaign stops have seen him climb a water obstacle course and an assault course, sing We Will Rock You with drums made from an exercise ball and ride the new rollercoaster at Thorpe Park.

All in an effort to weaken the “blue wall”, a set of typically safe Conservative seats in the south of England.

Sir Ed has pledged to scrap elected police and crime commissioners (PCCs) to unlock money he says could bolster frontline policing.

The Liberal Democrats hope their blue wall gains will keep them in the opposition race, as the Conservatives continue to languish in the polls, with UK reform leader Nigel Farage declaring his party the “challenger to Labour.” ” on the seats of the “red wall”. in the north of England and the Midlands.