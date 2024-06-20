Ed Davey admits he is “not proud” of Lib Dems’ broken promise on tuition fees as he is criticized for Post Office scandal blunders and bizarre campaign antics in BBC’s Question Time election special. the BBC.

Ed Davey was furious about the Lib Dems’ broken promise on tuition fees when he appeared on the BBC’s Question Time election special tonight.

The Liberal Democrat leader admitted he was not “proud” of some of the party’s actions during the Coalition years, when he was a Cabinet minister.

An audience member in York said she had been saddled with huge debts by the Lib Dems, adding: “How can my generation trust you?”

Sir Ed boasted that he was “confident” the party’s current manifesto was fully funded.

Battered over his initial refusal to meet Post Office scandal whistleblower Alan Bates when he was the relevant minister in 2010, Sir Ed admitted he made “mistakes” and “regretted” not seeing the “lies” he was told. They had told about what happened.

He was also questioned over the Lib Dems’ plans for wasteful spending and whether his wild campaigning so far was unworthy.

Sir Ed has embarked on a variety of stunts as he tries to gain the public’s attention.

His itinerary while working on the Conservative ‘Blue Wall’ in the southeast and southwest has included rowing, a water obstacle course and thrilling theme park rides.

But polls have suggested the party is making progress, with YouGov’s latest mega MRP poll projecting a gain of 67 seats.

That would be an increase from just 11 MPs gained in 2019, and above the high of 62 recorded when Charles Kennedy was leader in 2005.

Fiona Bruce presents the two-hour Question Time election special in York.

Sir Ed took the first turn, followed by SNP leader John Swinney.

Sir Keir will go next and finally Rishi Sunak. BBC bosses hope the show can attract viewers who had been watching the Euro clash between England and Denmark beforehand.

Sir Ed denied his party was going to bankrupt the country as he began his questioning.

After an audience member suggested his spending commitments were five times those of the Labor Party, Sir Ed responded: “The answer is no. We put forward a very detailed cost manifesto and the center has a big support package.” health and social.’

He also said that “a series of tax changes”, including tackling tax avoidance and evasion, will help pay for the manifesto commitments.

He agreed with the viewer that “it is not a bottomless pit,” and accused other parties of “not putting in the money we need to rescue our public services.”

When asked repeatedly about the coalition years, the Liberal Democrat leader said: “It was very difficult to govern with the Conservatives, you couldn’t get everything you wanted.” But as a minister we faced a choice: either you stayed and fought within, or you left.

“I think the easy choice for me would have been to leave the Government, vote against it and tour the media studios.

“The difficult decision was to stay, roll up my sleeves and really fight.”

Sir Ed was told that a generation was in huge debt since the Liberal Democrats brazenly changed their promise to abolish tuition fees if they were in government, and instead increase them.

‘I understand why your generation lost faith in us. “It was a difficult government to be in,” he said.

And he added: “What I learned from that process (the whole process, the fees, but also other things) was that you should not promise what you cannot deliver, and I think we did that in 2010.”

Before his appearance on Question Time, Sir Ed was campaigning in the Sheffield Hallam constituency once held by his predecessor Nick Clegg.

The seat is currently held by the Labor Party and is one of the few across the country where there is believed to be a realistic race between the Liberal Democrats and Keir Starmer’s party.

When asked if he was satisfied with the latest polls, Sir Ed insisted he was not going to “take anything for granted”.

He said: ‘Polls are everywhere. They are everywhere and the only poll that matters is the 4th of July poll.

‘So we’re not going to take anything for granted. We are going to work very, very hard.

‘There are many people who have not yet decided. I want to go around the country, getting the Liberal Democrat message across, whether it’s about health and care, about fixing our economy and helping people with the cost of living, or about things like wastewater or the environmental campaign we’ve done. been running.

Sir Ed said: ‘In many parts of the country only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives, everyone knows that.

‘Here in Sheffield Hallam only the Lib Dems can beat the Labor candidate. So what we are saying is: come and support us to get rid of this horrible government, but also come and support us for our policies, our values.”

The Question Time Election Special will be presented by Fiona Bruce in York from 8pm