E.coli outbreak: Dr. ELLIE CANNON answers all your questions, including what to do if you bought (or ate) a recalled item

Food safety chiefs today pulled another sandwich from shelves over fears it could be contaminated with a rare strain of E. coli.

Means ‘Do not eat’ alerts have been placed on more than 60 products sold at companies including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, although none of the products have yet been confirmed to contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). a strain that can cause severe and even bloody diarrhea.

However, it is now known that more than 200 people have been infected with the bacteria. compared to 113 the previous week.

So what are the signs of an E. coli infection? How long do the symptoms last and what should you do if you already purchased one of the recalled items?

Here I will try to answer the questions I am asked most about the outbreak at the moment.

Food safety chiefs today pulled another sandwich from shelves over fears it could be contaminated with a rare strain of E. coli. Dr. Ellie Cannon reveals everything she needs to know about the outbreak

‘Do not eat’ alerts have been placed on more than 60 products sold at companies including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

What are the symptoms of an E. coli infection?

Symptoms of a STEC infection range from mild diarrhea to bloody diarrhea, while vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps are other telltale signs.

However, these symptoms can be caused by a variety of insects, including norovirus.

In severe cases, the virus can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that can lead to kidney failure.

Children under five years of age are at highest risk for HUS.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

This is a rare and life-threatening blood disorder in which blood clots develop in small vessels throughout the body.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) typically records around 1,500 confirmed STEC infections in a year.

What food products are affected?

More than 60 sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in 11 major stores have now been slapped with ‘do not eat’ alerts for fear that they may contain STEC.

On June 14, two major sandwich makers supplying UK supermarkets, Greencore and Samworth Brothers Manton Wood, recalled a range of their products.

Greencore produces 1.7 million sandwiches a day, making it the largest manufacturer in the world.

Among the affected products were Aldi’s triple chicken fajita wrap, Asda’s smoked bean and cheddar wrap and Boots’ no-duck and hoisin vegan wrap.

Others include Sainsbury’s Greek-style wrap and Amazon’s Peri Peri chicken wrap and layered prawn salad.

Also recalled today was ‘This Ain’t Chicken and Bacon’ made by vegan company THIS!, which is sold only at WH Smith.

What should I do if I have already eaten one of the recalled items?

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged anyone who has bought one of the more than 60 recalled products not to consume it.

The alert issued on Friday affects all product date codes up to and including June 14, 15 and 16.

The recall also affects all ‘This Is’t Chicken and Bacon’ wrappers with a best before date up to and including June 18.

Instead, you must return to the store where you purchased the product and claim a full refund.

If you think you’ve consumed one and don’t feel sick, then there’s not much else to do. However, if you are not feeling well, read on for my tips.

The UK Health Security Agency typically records around 1,500 confirmed STEC infections in a year. It is recommended that anyone who experiences symptoms of STEC stay home from work or school until 48 hours after they stop vomiting or having diarrhea to reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others.

I think I have food poisoning from E. coli. What I do?

People usually notice symptoms three or four days after being infected.

But they can start any time up to 14 days after exposure.

Most people with the virus will improve without NHS care within a week, but symptoms can last for a fortnight.

It is recommended that anyone who experiences symptoms of STEC stay home from work or school until 48 hours after they stop vomiting or having diarrhea to reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others.

People who serve unwrapped food, are healthcare workers, or attend preschools or daycare centers are especially at risk of transmitting the infection to others.

They should also be tested for STEC before returning to work or school in accordance with government guidelines.

It is important to call your GP if you think you might have it.

What will the doctor do to help?

There is no specific treatment for STEC.

But it is important to drink plenty of fluids, as symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration. To keep an eye on this, be sure to run water regularly.

Antibiotics are not recommended.

This is due to the potential to increase the risk of complications such as HUS, as the impact of medications on bacteria can cause a build-up of toxins.

In general, diet can play an important role in reducing the effects of diarrhea.

I suggest avoiding fatty, highly spiced foods and dairy products. Instead, opt for light alternatives like rice, toast, or bananas.

You should call NHS 111 or contact your GP if you are concerned about a baby under six months, if a child stops drinking while sick or if a child under five shows signs of dehydration, such as fewer wet nappies. .

You should also seek medical help if signs of dehydration persist after using oral rehydration sachets, if you or your child cannot stop feeling nauseous or keeping fluids down,

Anyone suffering from bloody diarrhea or bleeding from the bottom should call NHS 111 or their GP immediately.

STEC is primarily spread by eating contaminated foods, such as raw vegetables that have not been washed or stored properly or undercooked meat. It can also be transmitted by touching infected animals or their feces, either directly or through contaminated water.

Last June, an outbreak linked to ground meat products was responsible for 27 cases of STEC. 2022 also saw an outbreak that sickened more than 259 people between August and the end of October. Salad was suggested as a possible cause at the time.

Have there been STEC outbreaks like this in the UK before?

Last June, an outbreak linked to ground meat products was responsible for 27 cases of STEC.

2022 also saw an outbreak that sickened more than 259 people between August and the end of October. At the time it was suggested that salad was a possible cause.

Studies suggest that leafy green vegetables are responsible for half of all E. coli outbreaks.

It is not uncommon for products to be recalled for fear of E. coli outbreaks. Five cheese products were also recalled last December.

How can I prevent STEC?

STEC is primarily spread by eating contaminated foods, such as raw vegetables that have not been washed or stored properly or undercooked meat.

It can also be transmitted by touching infected animals or their feces, either directly or through contaminated water.

People can also spread the virus through direct content, such as caring for a child who is sick and then touching their face and mouth without properly washing their hands.

To avoid getting or potentially spreading the infection to others, you should wash your hands with soap and warm water and use disinfectants to clean surfaces.

Food hygiene measures should always be followed, such as washing fruits and vegetables and cooking food properly.

You should also not prepare food for other people while you are unwell and avoid visiting people in hospitals or nursing homes to avoid transmitting the infection in these settings.