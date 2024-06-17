E. coli ‘much worse’ in children and in the medium term may have caused an ongoing food poisoning outbreak, experts warn

The school half-term holidays may have worsened the E. coli outbreak in the UK, experts warned today.

More than 60 sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at 11 major stores have already received “do not eat” alerts over fears they may contain salad leaves contaminated with faeces.

The virus, which is “much worse” in children, often causes fever, nausea and diarrhea. Their symptoms usually go away naturally within a few days.

More than 200 Britons are now known to have been affected by E. coli, although scientists fear this figure will rise.

It is now believed that many of these products were sold during the half term, which fell in most schools around the week commencing Monday 25 May.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said the recalls, which affect stores including Asda, Boots, Morrisons, Co-op and Tesco, are a “precautionary measure”. They are believed to contain a certain variety of salad leaves. The alert affects date codes on products up to and including June 14, 15, 16, and 18.

People can also spread the virus through direct content, such as caring for a child who is sick and then touching their face and mouth without properly washing their hands. People have been advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP if they or their children show any symptoms of E. coli infection.

Dr Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, told BBC Breakfast: “I was looking at the dates and it’s possibly mid-term, or the weeks around the school half-term, so people may have been out. and doing slightly different things.

“So you’re saying, ‘What were you doing on Wednesday two or three weeks ago?’ What did you have for lunch?” People have to remember.

“Be aware of those around you, because this disease is much worse in children, the elderly and people who have an underlying disease in their immune system.”

And he added: “If you have diarrhea, try not to transmit it to other people, be very careful with your own health, but also take into account the people around you because this disease is much worse in small children, the elderly, people who have any underlying condition in your immune system, as we often see with these infectious diseases.

“So keep an eye on people you know, to make sure they don’t get worse if they also have diarrhea.”

But he said it was often “really complicated” to trace the source of the bacteria because those who become ill usually don’t go to the hospital until a couple of weeks after eating the contaminated food.

Precautions can be taken to avoid infection, he added, including washing lettuce leaves, fruits and vegetables, even if the packaging says they are pre-washed.

The latest figures show that 211 Britons have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), a rare strain of the virus that causes diarrhoea, in recent weeks.

At least 67 people have been admitted to hospital.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said today that a total of 211 cases were recorded between May 25 and June 11.

Of these, 147 were in England, 27 in Wales and 35 in Scotland.

Only two cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland, although authorities say this individual probably contracted the virus in England.

Victims include children as young as two years old, although the majority are young adults.

Experts have blamed unusually wet weather in recent months for creating conditions, meaning E. coli can spread more easily on lettuce and similar salad leaves.

The “do not eat” alert appeared today on a packaging made by the vegan company THIS! Sold only at WHSmith. There are fears that the “This Isn’t Chicken and Bacon” wrapper may contain salad leaves contaminated with feces linked to a current E. coli outbreak.

“Do not eat” alerts have been applied to products made by Greencore, which produces 1.7 million sandwiches a day, making them the world’s largest manufacturer.

Separate warnings have also been issued for sandwiches made by Samworth Brothers Manton Wood and vegan company THIS!.

He added on Saturday that he was “confident” that Apollo lettuce had caused the outbreak, but that efforts were underway to confirm the cause.

Point-of-sale notices, which explain to customers why the product is being recalled, will also be displayed in all stores selling the product, the FSA said.

Asda’s ‘Smoked Bean and Cheddar Wrap’ is another of more than 60 sandwiches, wraps and salads affected by the recall.

He added: ‘If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

“Instead, return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.”

STEC is considered to be extremely contagious; It only takes ingesting a few bacteria for a person to get sick.

In up to 15 percent of cases, the virus can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that can lead to kidney failure.

Children under five years of age are at highest risk for HUS.

In 2019, a two-year-old British girl died after contracting E. coli food poisoning while on holiday in Tukey.

Two-year-old Allie Birchall developed the serious illness five days after returning home to Manchester from a stay at a luxury resort near Antayla.

The family had traveled to Türkiye with tour operator Jet2 Holidays.

Her family was forced to turn off Allie’s life support machine just two weeks into her vacation due to brain complications caused by the illness.

Mum Katie Dawson said she was concerned about hygiene at the complex, including faeces in a pool and food that had not been properly heated.

She said: “Sometimes the food was left uncovered and sometimes it was served lukewarm, and occasionally there were birds flying around it,” she said.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

STEC is primarily spread by eating contaminated foods, such as raw vegetables that have not been washed or stored properly or undercooked meat.

It can also be transmitted by touching infected animals or their feces, either directly or through contaminated water.

People have been advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP if they or their children show any symptoms of E. coli infection.

For children under five, these may include disinterest in breast or bottle feeding and signs of dehydration, such as less wet diapers.

Both adults and children are advised to call NHS 111 or their GP if they continue to vomit for two days or have diarrhea for a week.

Anyone suffering from bloody diarrhea or bleeding from the bottom should call NHS 111 or their GP immediately.