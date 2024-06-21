E coli cases rise by 45 – 256 have been infected and 86 hospitalized following the contaminated salad crisis – as the health chief gives a new update on the outbreak.

At least 86 people have been admitted to the hospital as a result of an E. coli outbreak linked to lettuce, although cases are declining, health officials said.

New data from the UK Health Security Agency shows there have been 45 more cases of E. coli infection as of June 18, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK since the outbreak began to 256.

All those affected developed the first symptoms before May 31.

The UKHSA said: “Although the rate of cases has now slowed, we expect the figure to rise as NHS laboratories refer samples to the UKHSA for genomic sequencing that can link cases to this outbreak strain.”

‘Do not eat’ alerts were placed on more than 60 products sold at companies including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Boots and Sainsbury’s.

The Food Standards Agency has said lettuce used in the products is believed to be the likely source of the outbreak.

Several food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major supermarkets and retail chains over fears they are linked to the outbreak.

All recorded cases involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec).

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: “A number of sandwich manufacturers have taken precautionary measures to recall and withdraw a number of sandwiches, wraps, subs and buns, as epidemiological and food chain links have us allowed a wide range of foods consumed to be reduced to a small amount of salad leaves that have been used in these products.

‘This remains a complex investigation and we continue to work at the pace of relevant businesses and local authorities to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to protect consumers.

“While we are confident that the origin of the outbreak is related to a small number of salad leaves, which we identified early on through extensive analysis of the food chain, work continues to identify the root cause of the outbreak with producers, suppliers and manufacturers so that steps can be taken to prevent it from happening again.

“We will remain vigilant until the root cause of the outbreak is confirmed and will keep an open mind about possible causes of the outbreak.”

The UK Health Security Agency typically records around 1,500 confirmed STEC infections in a year.

E. coli is a diverse group of normally harmless bacteria that live in the intestines of humans and animals.

However, some strains produce toxins that can make people seriously ill, such as Stec.

People infected with Stec can suffer from diarrhea and about 50% of cases have bloody diarrhea.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps and fever.

Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases.

Some patients, mainly children, may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a serious and life-threatening condition that causes kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

Stec is often transmitted by eating contaminated food, but it can also be transmitted through close contact with an infected person, as well as direct contact with an infected animal or the place where it lives.

People are advised to call NHS 111 or contact their GP if they are concerned about a baby under 12 months, a child stops breast or bottle feeding while ill, a child under five has signs of dehydration, such as fewer wet diapers, and whether older children or adults still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets.

Help should also be sought if the person is sick and cannot keep fluids down, has bloody diarrhea or bleeding from the buttocks, diarrhea lasts more than seven days, or vomits for more than two days.