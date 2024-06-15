Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and Strictly’s Amy Dowden ‘excited’ to receive MBEs as they lead familiar faces in King Charles’ birthday honors

Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden were among the familiar faces on the King’s birthday honors list.

The British singer, 65, has said he is “beyond excited and surprised” to have been appointed MBE.

Simon has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honors list for his services to music and charity.

He told the PA news agency: ‘What an incredible and totally unexpected honour! I am truly beyond excited and surprised.

‘These past few years have been some of the most important in Duran Duran’s career, and this is a brilliant but humbling highlight as our journey continues.

Amy agreed to be appointed MBE for her services to Crohn’s disease “on behalf” of all those living with inflammatory bowel disease.

“It’s fitting that the honor was bestowed not only for my role in music, but also for the work I’ve been fortunate enough to participate in outside of the band for some of the causes I believe in.

‘To name just two of them, I hope this moment helps raise awareness of the Blue Marine Foundation and the importance of its conservation work, and of Centrepoint.

What is Crohn’s disease? Crohn’s disease is an agonizing digestive condition that blights the lives of 115,000 people in Britain and up to 1.6 million in the United States. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea and potentially dangerous weight loss. The magician Dynamo is a famous patient. Eight out of ten patients will need to have part of their intestine removed as it becomes so damaged that digestion is prevented. Its cause is still unknown and there is currently no cure, but some people with this condition have considered their diet to be a factor. However, it is already known that bacteria play an important role in causing Crohn’s disease, in addition to genetics and diet. Conventional treatment involves medications that suppress the immune system’s production of a protein called TNF, which causes inflammation.

“Their mission for over 50 years to end homelessness in the UK is vital.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star has been very open with fans when it comes to her health issues.

As an advocate and ambassador for the charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK, she has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honors for her services to raising funds and awareness of the disease.

The 33-year-old from Caerphilly told the PA news agency: “I’m still in shock but I’m so excited to be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire it’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

‘I accept this on behalf of all those living with Crohn’s disease and will continue to campaign to raise awareness and research into this terrible chronic disease.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful NHS staff who have helped me over the years and Crohn’s & Colitis UK who do so much to help other patients.”

The dancer has also had a high-profile battle with breast cancer and has undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

She first found a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones and was subsequently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

It was announced earlier this week that he will rejoin the cast of Strictly’s professional dancers for the 2024 series after missing out last year while undergoing treatment and also suffering a broken foot.

He recently finished chemotherapy and tests show he has “no evidence of disease.”

British singer Rebecca Ferguson first found fame on The X Factor, but has since become an activist in the music industry.

In 2019, Dowden revealed that she had Crohn’s disease and fronted the BBC show Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me, in which she spoke about her battle with the disease and met other people with Crohn’s to learn about their experiences.

The NHS describes Crohn’s disease as a lifelong condition in which parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

People who suffer from the disease usually experience phases of severe abdominal pain, severe vomiting, exhaustion and bloody diarrhea, among other symptoms.

Dowden has previously said she was diagnosed with the condition as a child, but did not reveal she had it when she joined Strictly, because she “didn’t want to be known as ‘Amy with Crohn’s'”.

The Liverpool-born entertainer, 37, who was runner-up in the ITV series in 2010, has now been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Imelda Staunton, appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, for services to drama and charity, in the King’s Birthday Honors list.

Rose Ayling Ellis has been appointed MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for her voluntary services to the deaf community.

Following her success on The X Factor, Ferguson released several albums and became a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

The singer later dedicated herself to activism within the industry.

In 2021, Ferguson met with former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss discrimination in the music industry, a meeting he described at the time as “very productive”.

It came as he campaigned for the introduction of a regulatory body for the sector, which would work to ensure the welfare of artists.

In September last year, Ferguson gave evidence to MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee as part of a 2023-2024 report into misogyny and discrimination in the UK music industry.

Ferguson criticized music managers and agents, who she claims manipulate artists, during the inquiry which examined the misogynistic attitudes that exist in the industry and what steps could be taken to improve attitudes and treatment of women.

Earlier this year, Ferguson said that speaking out about his experience in the music industry had brought him “a lot of peace.”

“I feel like the moment you become completely authentic and honest, and stop keeping secrets, you become totally free,” she told Anita Rani on BBC Radio 2.

“I felt like it was the best thing I had ever done in my life. Just acknowledging what has happened. Talking and talking brought me a lot of peace.

“Suddenly I didn’t feel afraid and I felt empowered by that.”

Ferguson also previously called on media watchdog Ofcom to carry out an investigation into reality TV to “ensure the future safety of contestants”.

On concerns seemed to have been misled.” ‘.

At the time, an Ofcom spokesperson said they “listened carefully to the extent of her concerns about the treatment of contestants during her time on The X Factor in 2010” when they met her virtually in 2021.

A statement from ITV said the broadcaster was “committed to putting in place appropriate processes to protect the mental health and wellbeing of the programme’s participants”.