Drivers’ fury because the city council is taking away their parking spaces to make way for a system of electric scooters that locals do not use and that has been described as a “joke.”

Motorists have criticized a council for taking away their parking spaces for an electric scooter scheme which they say is not being used.

Last month, Southampton City Council installed 14 drop-off points for hired vehicles, as part of plans to make the city’s transport network more environmentally friendly.

But residents say the system has barely been used since its installation and is taking up valuable space where they already have to fight for a space to park their car.

Frank Sheath, 75, who lives in the St Denys area, said he thought the new bay was a nuisance and a danger.

He said the installation of the electric scooter compartment has made parking in the area difficult.

The bay is reserved for the rental of electric scooters and bicycles.

He said: “It is absolutely necessary that they be removed – in my opinion it is a big mistake.” It’s a joke: more parking spaces are now being taken away for residents.’

Having had a car written off after a driver crashed into his vehicle while it was parked, and claiming drivers were speeding on the highway at 50 mph, he felt the bay was also an accident waiting to happen.

He said: “Not only do we all struggle to park on Priory Road, but we have seen people traveling at up to 50 miles an hour – they will crash straight into those bollards.”

He added: “I think the council should return the road to its previous state and remove some of the unnecessary yellow lines so that we have a better chance of being able to park on our road.”

The electric scooter scheme, operated by Voi, was first introduced in Southampton in 2021. A day pass to use one of the scooters usually costs between £7 and £10.

In January, the Labour-controlled council said more than 1.5 million trips had been made on electric scooters since their launch, which it claimed had saved 340 tonnes of CO2.

The other bays have been installed in the city on High Street, Claremont Crescent, Pirrie Close, Bellemoor Road, Randolph Street, Falkland Road, Chantry Road, Horseshoe Bridge, North Road, St Johns Street, Wilton Road, outside Bitterne station and Sandown Road. .

This follows a public consultation in November last year on the plan.

Kelly Willcocks, 44, has lived in Priory Road all her life. She said: ‘Since she settled we have seen a single electric scooter use the bay for about an hour.

“It’s ridiculous – the Horseshoe Bridge and North Road bays are also empty every time we drive by. It was always going to cause a parking problem.”

Cabinet member for Environment and Transport, Cllr Eamonn Keogh, said all sites would be under review for two months after installation.

He added: ‘As a council we are committed to delivering on the ambitions of our local transport plan which seeks to support a successful Southampton, one system for all and a better way to travel.

‘Scooter and bike hire has proven to be very popular with residents and visitors to the city, with many trips being made for both work and leisure purposes.

“It is essential that this network is connected and accessible.”

MailOnline has contacted Southampton City Council for comment.