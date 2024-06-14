Dr Michael Mosley praised his wife in the latest interview and was hailed by his fellow TV doctor as “one of the most important broadcasters of recent decades”.

Michael Mosley’s affection for his wife became evident when the BBC broadcast his final interview about living a good life.

The Mail health guru’s moving final show was recorded before an audience at the Hay Festival just two weeks before the beloved health expert’s tragic death in Greece.

Time and time again, Dr. Mosley mentioned his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, with whom he has four children and worked closely on all of their projects.

Before Radio 4 listeners heard him speak for the last time, his friend, fellow doctor and television presenter Chris van Tulleken paid tribute to him as “one of the most important broadcasters of recent decades”, adding: “Before Michael, the doctors on the white shores told you how to live from their ivory towers.

‘Michael’s genius was to become a patient and a guinea pig. We will never forget that he was infected with a tapeworm and that they put a camera in his anus, all for our benefit. He is the reason so many radio and television shows adopted this style; he’s the reason I adopted this style.’

Referring to Dr. Mosley’s acclaimed Just One Thing series to improve our health, Dr. Van Tulleken said his legacy “will live in our memories every time we brush our teeth standing on one leg, fast a little longer between meals or let’s do squats.”

The nutritionist, 67, died last week while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi.

He apparently got lost while walking under a scorching 40°C sun and collapsed just meters from safety at a beach resort.

His latest broadcast was filmed at the Hay Festival on May 25, in which Dr Mosley interviewed Professor Paul Bloom, an expert in pain and pleasure, and asked him for his five tips for living a good life.

Dr. Mosley said: “I have been obsessed with the question of how to live a good life for a long time.”

He said he sought pain and pleasure by taking cold showers, and joked that he masked the discomfort by singing out loud “what my wife really hates.”

He also drew laughter from the audience when he revealed that when he built IKEA shelves poorly, “my wife says, ‘Why didn’t you go out and buy them’?”, but the joy of DIY is advice for a good life.

Another tip from the special, an expanded version of Just One Thing for an upcoming series on more in-depth health advice, was “get lost,” in which the couple talked about going out and doing something different to give their minds a break. .

Dr. Van Tulleken told listeners of the There’s Only One Michael Mosley tribute show: “You can hear how happy Michael is at this meeting, how fascinated he was by the research and how it made sense to the public as well, all while making sure that everyone had a good time.

“How to live a good life, which he certainly did.”