Dozens of illegal immigrants cross the English Channel in calm waters as Border Force boats arrest men, women and children; the total number of arrivals to Great Britain in 2024 amounts to 11,431

Dozens of migrants have crossed the English Channel today and the total number of arrivals in Britain this year stands at 11,431.

Human traffickers took advantage of calm seas Tuesday to send 85 people in small boats on what could be one of the busiest crossing days of the year so far.

RNLI lifeboats and Border Force vessels were dispatched at 4am to round up men, women and children as they arrived at the port of Dover.

It is believed that a boat ran into difficulty in the English Channel and some people fell into the water, but no casualties are believed to have occurred.

Tuesday’s crossing comes on the same day the Government paid £3,000 to the second rejected asylum seeker to be resettled in Rwanda, with another to follow this week.

Dozens of migrants could be seen leaving a Border Force catamaran wearing orange life jackets.

Since January 1, more than 11,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats

The latest Home Office figures show 184 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats in the seven days to Monday, meaning more than 125,000 have arrived in the UK in the last six and a half years.

Since the Government reached a deal to send migrants to Rwanda more than two years ago (which has since stalled amid legal challenges), more than 80,000 people have made the journey.

The number of crossings since Rishi Sunak, who promised to “stop the boats”, became Prime Minister is approaching 50,000.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with our French partners to prevent crossings and save lives.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response to small craft crossing the English Channel this morning, 18 June.

“RNLI lifeboats and UK Border Force vessels were dispatched.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters this week that young children crossing the Channel was “desperately sad” and showed why his policy needed to be implemented in Rwanda.

He said: “It is tremendously sad to see young children being put in these very dangerous situations, making these crossings, which illustrates why we have to stop the boats, something I am determined to do and have a clear plan to do.

‘If we are re-elected as Prime Minister, the flights will go to Rwanda, we will build that deterrent, removing the incentive for people to come here in the first place.

“That is the only way to solve this problem and, on the contrary, Keir Starmer would release everyone we have detained, illegal immigrants would be on our streets, they would not be on planes, which would be cancelled.” There would be no deterrent.

A boat overloaded with migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in April

Rishi Sunak (pictured traveling on a boat in Clovelly Harbour) told broadcasters this week that young children crossing the English Channel was “desperately sad”.

In March, the Home Office confirmed that the voluntary relocation scheme to Rwanda was open to anyone trapped in Britain without the right to be here.

A month later, the first rejected asylum seeker received £3,000 to be resettled in Rwanda.

The £3,000 payment is part of a voluntary program that saw the second person fly to Kigali on Tuesday, with another person to follow next week.

The program is separate from Rwanda’s plan to forcibly relocate small migrants to boats, which remains mired in uncertainty given Labour’s promise to scrap it if Sir Keir Starmer wins the general election.