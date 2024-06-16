Dozens of firefighters tackle a raging inferno inside a London tower block apartment, while four people are rushed to hospital

Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire at a residential block of flats in central London, and four people have been rushed to hospital.

Footage shows a fire in the third floor apartment of a 22-storey residential block in Spitalfields, Tower Hamlets.

About 60 firefighters and eight fire trucks responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, and onlookers reported the response time was about 10 minutes.

One woman was taken to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and three other people were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

The four people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The London fire brigade said the fire destroyed a four-bedroom apartment and also damaged a balcony and part of the roof.

“I was working near the building and we noticed there was a fire across the street,” the onlooker said.

“There were a lot of people watching and no one knew what was going on.”

Although the origin of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated, bystanders claim that the flames were extinguished within 45 minutes, after control officers received 21 calls related to the fire.

Firefighters used a 32m rotating ladder to help fight the fire from above.

Crews from Shoreditch, Dowgate, Euston and surrounding stations were called to the scene, and firefighters are seen investigating the charred interior of the apartment.

“People were really worried about its spread; no one knew what was going to happen,” said one passerby.

“There were a lot of firefighters and fortunately they caught it before it managed to spread.”

Road closures between Commercial Street and Aldgate High remain in place and are affecting the surrounding area. The public is urged to avoid the area.

Bus route diversions have also been implemented and are expected to remain so for the remainder of the afternoon.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “There are significant road closures between Commercial Street and Aldgate High Street which are affecting the surrounding area. People are advised to continue to avoid the area if they can.

‘One of the brigade’s 32-metre rotating ladders was used at the scene as an observation tower to help fight the fire from above.

‘Control officers responded to 21 calls related to the fire. The first was received at 11:39 a.m. and the fire was under control at 12:21 p.m. Crews from Shoreditch, Dowgate, Euston and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

‘The cause of the fire is still being investigated.’