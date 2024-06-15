Dozens of cancer patients affected while 800 operations canceled after cyber attack on London hospitals

Urgent cancer and transplant operations are among 814 procedures canceled following a cyber attack on hospitals, the NHS has admitted.

Health officials revealed yesterday that more than 850 outpatient appointments were also scrapped as they detailed for the first time the devastating impact of the attack.

Russian criminals working for the Qilin gang targeted pathology company Synnovis, which provides vital blood testing services to NHS hospitals and GP surgeries.

The ruthless hackers paralyzed the company’s computers on Monday, June 3 before demanding a ransom.

Employers fear that full recovery will take months and that more cancellations are likely as labs can only operate at 10 per cent of normal capacity.

NHS London said the affected organizations are mainly in the south-east of the capital and include King’s College Hospital, Guy’s, St Thomas’s and Evelina Children’s Hospital, which remain in a “critical incident”.

At Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, as well as King’s College Hospital, 814 elective procedures were postponed in the week following the attack, of which 97 were cancer treatments.

Some 18 organs were diverted to other trusts and five planned caesarean sections were rescheduled.

The two trusts also postponed 736 hospital outpatient appointments and 125 community outpatient appointments.

Local GP surgeries only refer patients for urgent blood tests and A&E patients are not tested for viruses such as HIV.

Dr Chris Streather, medical director of NHS London, said: “NHS teams are working hard to care for as many patients as possible, but there is no doubt that the ransomware cyber attack on Synnovis is having a significant impact on services in the southeast”. London.

‘The postponement of treatment is distressing for patients and their families, and we apologize to everyone who has been affected.

‘Staff will work hard to rearrange appointments and treatments as quickly as possible… (but) we expect the disruption to be felt for some time.

‘Affected sites continue to prioritize the most urgent care, so please use services as usual by dialing 999 in an emergency and otherwise use NHS 111.

“If you haven’t heard from your healthcare provider, keep appointments as normal.”

Trusts are working to mitigate the impact by holding weekend clinics and moving some appointments and tests to other trusts and laboratories.

NHS Blood and Transplant is also supplying additional stock of “universal” blood types, which do not require patients to undergo testing before receiving transfusions.

NHS London said it will publish weekly updates showing the impact of the attack, with data from other Trusts expected to be included in future publications.

Investigations are continuing to establish any possible impact on the integrity of the Synnovis data accessed by the gang.