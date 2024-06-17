Download Fury at festival after rock fans forced to party in ‘ankle-deep mud’, calling mud a ‘serious health hazard’, as event ends on low

Rock music fans at Download Festival were left dirty and furious after they were forced to party in “ankle-deep mud”, with one person calling the mud a “serious health hazard”.

Torrential rain turned Donington Park, where the festival is held, into a mud bath that not even the musicians could ignore.

Revelers at last year’s Download Festival enjoyed a fun-filled weekend in the June sun as Britain basked in the summer heat.

However, for this year’s crowd, the event couldn’t be more different as they faced heavy rain for most of the weekend.

This led to the landscape of the Leicestershire park being transformed into a swamp and fans took to social media to express their anger at the weather conditions.

A man was photographed with mud all over his face and arms.

A brave man was even caught on video rolling in the mud making a clay angel.

X user Fran Foley Winston took to the platform to claim that the mud was “officially around the ankles.” She also alleged that the mud constituted a “serious health hazard.”

He also alleged that the mud constituted a “serious health hazard.”

In another post, he jokingly said: ‘We’re all mud people now!’

The dirty fields even caught the attention of some of the bands performing at the Rock music festival.

In a video shared online, American heavy metal band Pantera shared a video of the crowd, showing some visibly muddy fans surfing.

They captioned the video: ‘We had a great time today at Download! Here’s a glimpse of our performance. I hope you had fun in the mud.’

Download the Festival in 2023. Last year’s weather couldn’t be more different, as revelers enjoyed a fun-filled weekend in the June sun as Britain basked in the summer heat.

Most of the fans tried to take advantage of the bad weather and put on a brave face while hugging the mud. Festival goers have been photographed covered in dirt but smiling as they enjoy the live music.

Around 75,000 people attended the festival this weekend. Download’s lineup included Fall Out Boy, Queens of the Stone Age and Busted.

MailOnline has contacted Download Festival for comment.