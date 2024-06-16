Angela Rayner showed off her superhero socks and got cozy in a shed while on the campaign trail.

She was seen wearing Marvel superhero socks featuring comic book characters Thor and Black Panther while taking a break from campaigning in West Lothian with Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar.

Known for her quirky footwear, the Labor Party deputy leader paired her cartoon socks with a pair of £139 Carvela Connected slip-on trainers and a dark green trouser suit while meeting her parents at the Community Development Center and Broxburn Familiar.

It comes after a poll found the Conservatives could be left with just 72 seats after the next election, while Labor is on course for a 262-seat majority.

Analysis and modeling by pollster Survation was based on more than 40,000 polls and indicates that Labor is ahead with 456 seats.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner at the Broxburn family and community development center in Livingston while on the general election campaign on June 15, 2024.

Angela Rayner and Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar at the Broxburn family and community development center in Livingston while on the general election campaign. Photo date: Saturday June 15, 2024

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner plays football with children at the Broxburn family and community development center in Livingston while on the general election campaign. Photo date: Saturday June 15, 2024

Meanwhile, a voting intention poll by Savanta also contained bad news for Rishi Sunak, with a warning that the Conservatives could face “electoral extinction”.

The Survation model puts the Liberal Democrats on 56 seats, the SNP on 37, and Reform UK is currently the favorite on seven seats.

Analysis suggests Plaid Cymru is on course to win two seats and the Greens would take Brighton Pavilion.

The Survation study for campaign group Best For Britain used the multilevel post-stratification (MRP) technique to model results across constituencies.

Survation surveyed 42,269 people online or by phone between May 31 and June 13.

It is the first analysis of the MRP since Nigel Farage returned to the political front line.

In its interpretation of the findings, Survation said: ‘Since Farage’s announcement to take over as leader of Reform UK, we have seen an increase in his vote share in national polls, and we are now seeing how this may result in gains. of seats.

‘As expected, the Reformists are making significant gains in places where the Conservatives are losing the most and are currently the leading party by vote share with seven seats. The reformists also currently obtain better results than the conservatives with 59 seats.’

Savanta’s survey for the Sunday Telegraph gave Labor a 25-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent, up two points from last week, and the Conservatives on 21 per cent, up four points. less.

It is the lowest ratio the Conservatives have had with the pollster during Sunak’s government.

It is the first MRP analysis since Nigel Farage (pictured) returned to the political frontline.

Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta, said: “Our research suggests this election could be nothing short of the electoral demise of the Conservative Party.”

‘The hopes of Conservative candidates are being dashed by poll after poll showing the Conservative Party in an increasingly desperate situation, and we are only halfway through the campaign.

“There is a real feeling that things could still get worse for the Conservatives, and with postal votes about to drop into millions of letterboxes, time is already running out for Rishi Sunak.”

Reform Britain won 13 per cent, up three points, the Liberal Democrats gained two points and 11 per cent, the Greens gained one point and 5 per cent and the SNP lost one point and 2 per cent.

Savanta surveyed 2,045 UK adults from June 12 to 14.