Don’t you dare touch our council tax, voters warn Sir Keir: Poll shows more than half of Britons oppose re-assessing bands saying it would be an ‘excuse to charge more’, after party Starmer gave contradictory answers on a possible policy

More than half of voters are against revaluing council tax brackets, according to a new poll by Lord Ashcroft.

The Labor Party has sown confusion over its plans for council tax, with senior party figures giving different answers when asked whether they would reform the system.

Council tax bands in England have not changed since 1991 and have been criticized for not reflecting how house prices have changed across the country.

But 52 per cent of voters believe revaluing council tax bands to base them on current property prices would be “just an excuse to charge more”, according to Ashcroft’s research, shared exclusively with the Mail. Only 30 percent believe a revaluation would make municipal taxes fairer.

With two weeks to go until the election, Lord Ashcroft’s poll also gives Labor a 25-point lead, and puts the Conservatives and reformist Britain tied on 18 points.

Sir Keir Starmer continues to lead Rishi Sunak when voters were asked who would make the best prime minister, by 38 per cent to 17 per cent.

And 39 per cent believe the Labor leader would do a better job managing the economy, compared to 24 per cent who back the Prime Minister.

The survey, conducted from June 13 to 17, with a sample size of 5,187, also found that almost half of voters who are dissatisfied with the current Conservative government have little faith in Labour.

Some 46 per cent said Sir Keir and his party “probably won’t do a good job, but they can hardly be worse than the Government we have now”.

However, the survey found that while Conservative policies are popular, the party is not. Promises such as the Help to Buy scheme, the ‘triple lock plus’ on pensions and reducing legal immigration had more support from voters when the party proposing them was not named.

Lord Ashcroft, writing in the Mail, said this was “particularly bad news for the Conservatives as it reveals how little they can do to change their fortunes”.

He writes: ‘As the day of reckoning approaches, the Conservatives will be tempted to take shots at Labor and Keir Starmer.

‘Voters won’t take the Conservatives’ word for anything, least of all the qualities of their opponents, but they already have many doubts about the likely new regime.

Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) continues to lead Rishi Sunak when voters were asked who would make the best prime minister, by 38 per cent to 17 per cent.

Rishi Sunak takes a tour of a nuclear power facility in Sizewell on June 19.

Lord Ashcroft (pictured) said it was “particularly bad news for the Conservatives as it reveals how little they can do to change their fortunes”.

‘Only one in three expect the Labor Party to deliver more stability and competition in government, shorter waiting times in the NHS or better public services; fewer than three in ten anticipate more jobs, opportunity and prosperity or more manageable costs of living; and less than one in six believe there will be stricter immigration controls or a tougher stance on crime.’

Among voters who backed the Conservatives in 2019 but say they are unlikely to vote for the party this time, 41 per cent say the Conservatives need a “big defeat to get the message across”.

But 40 per cent say that if Labor wants to win, they want there to be “enough Tory MPs left to form a strong opposition and hold the new government to account”.

However, 44 per cent of voters are concerned that a Labor government could spend too much and put Britain into debt, and 40 per cent fear they could raise taxes.

Sir Keir’s plan to charge private schools 20 per cent VAT is popular with voters, with only 27 per cent saying it will punish aspirational families and create additional pressure on public schools.

The raid on private school fees is one of the few taxes Labor has said it will increase to pay for its spending plans.

But the party has been in a mess over its council tax plans, with different shadow ministers making different promises in recent days.

Rachel Reeves said Labor was not “planning to reform council tax” in an interview with Sky News, but did not rule it out entirely. The shadow chancellor also told the BBC that she was “not in the business of changing tax rates” and said “no” when she was asked if she would reassess council tax bands.

But on Tuesday, Sir Keir refused to rule out a revaluation of the council tax band. He said he would not “write the budgets for the next five years” during a radio telephone conversation on LBC, but claimed that “none of our plans require a tax increase”.

Rachel Reeves (pictured) said Labor was not “planning to reform council tax”

But on Tuesday Sir Keir (pictured) refused to rule out a revaluation of the council tax bracket.

The Mail revealed that an explosive dossier brought forward by an influential group of Labor MPs – including Sir Keir – proposed reforming council tax to make it “fairer”.

The plan by the Tribune group of opposition MPs was one of six suggested tax attacks to raise £60bn.

A party spokesman said the submission was rejected at an early stage of the manifesto process.