Donald Sutherland dies at 88: actor Kiefer’s son announces the death of the star of Mash and The Hunger Games

Hollywood icon Donald Sutherland has died aged 88.

The veteran actor’s death from a long illness was announced Wednesday by his movie star son, Kiefer Sutherland.

Sutherland’s career spanned more than 60 years and included appearances in The Hunger Games and the 1970s horror film Don’t Look Now.

His son Kiefer Sutherland, also an award-winning actor, shared a tribute on X.

‘It is with great sadness that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. “Personally, I think he is one of the most important actors in the history of cinema,” the grieving son wrote.

“I was never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and you can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.’

