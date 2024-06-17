DOMINIC LAWSON: Starmer backed Corbyn while Sunak warned against Truss. It’s clear who really puts country before party.

Nervousness, chutzpah, chutzpah, call it what you want: Sir Keir Starmer has shown that, despite all the criticism of his toughness, he has this particular political prerequisite in abundance.

This was hilariously demonstrated last week when the Labor leader denounced the Conservatives for presenting “a Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto in which you can put anything you want, at no cost.”

This comes from the man who not only supported those Corbynite manifestos in 2017 and 2019, but later, when campaigning to succeed him as Labor leader, Starmer praised the 2017 manifesto as “our founding document”.

And, in a sense, they were ‘calculated’: the proposals for higher income tax rates at the top level and new taxes on wealth and property were going to finance the promised increased public spending. Keir Starmer supported all that and more.

After Corbyn eradicated the Conservative majority in the 2017 election, DOMINIC LAWSON says he finds it hard to believe Sir Keir would have completely ruled out his leader as a potential prime minister.

Corbyn himself noted last week that at the shadow cabinet meetings that “unanimously” agreed on Labour’s 2019 manifesto, “he was there”.

Corbyn was prevented from standing in these elections as the Labor candidate for Islington North (which he had represented in Parliament for more than 40 years), after the party’s National Executive Committee passed a motion that allowing him to stand would “significantly diminish” the Labor’s chances of winning. “win the next general election.”

This followed Corbyn’s suspension as a Labor MP for refusing to accept in full a report from the Equality and Human Rights Commission that criticized the party’s handling of complaints about antisemitism in its ranks.

However, in the run-up to the 2019 election, when Andrew Marr asked Starmer whether Corbyn was a “danger to the Jewish community”, Sir Keir responded vehemently: “I don’t accept that.” I don’t accept that.’

Regardless, Starmer now contrasts his own treatment of his predecessor with that of Rishi Sunak regarding Liz Truss, the woman he succeeded as leader of the Conservative Party.

On GB News, when asked about his previous support for Corbyn, Starmer replied: ‘Jeremy Corbyn will not be standing as a candidate in the next election. This is a changed Labor Party. He (Sunak) cannot say the same about his predecessor, who wrecked the economy. . .

“If he was serious about the future, he would make sure Liz Truss was not a candidate in the next election.”

In fact, there is a big difference between the two. And while Starmer fully supported Corbyn and his policies (campaigning for him to become prime minister), Sunak had fought (unsuccessfully) to prevent Truss from reaching 10 Downing Street. And he did so precisely because, as he repeatedly stated, her proposed policies were financially irresponsible.

During the leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson, Sunak (to the bewilderment of many Conservatives) had pointed out that Truss’s plans, if carried out, “would mean raising borrowing to historic and dangerous levels, putting public finances in serious condition.” danger”. and plunge the economy into an inflationary spiral.

And as the Prime Minister told a bemused opposition leader in the House of Commons just two months ago, after Starmer brought up the 2022 ‘Kamikaze Budget’: ‘Everyone knows that two years ago no he was afraid to repeatedly warn what his economic policies were. would lead, even if it wasn’t what people wanted to hear at the time.’

Unfortunately, it doesn’t make people think any better of the Conservatives when Sunak says, in effect: “I cleaned up the mess left by my predecessor.” Most voters simply remember the chaos.

Although Sir Keir’s claim that “the Tories ruined the economy” is, in fact, false, no matter how many times he says it. There was no recession (unlike the 2008 banking crisis, during Gordon Brown’s tenure).

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the woman he succeeded as leader of the Conservative Party, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

There was a sudden upheaval in the bond markets, as traders absorbed the extent of Truss’s boondoggle, and the pound plummeted almost to parity with the dollar. This could have had even more dire inflationary consequences for British consumers, given that the price of oil is denominated in dollars.

But the point is that Truss never managed to implement her plan, because the market reaction to Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget forced her to sack her chancellor and appoint Jeremy Hunt, who immediately backtracked, with Sunak taking over as No 10 shortly after. .

Sterling recovered almost as quickly: it is now around $1.27 per pound and inflation is at “normal” levels. In fact, it is striking that in his manifesto Starmer does not offer any alternative other than the macroeconomic and fiscal policies of the Sunak-Hunt administration. If the economy is truly “broken”, as Sir Keir claims, it is strange that he proposes sticking to the budgetary path set by the current administration.

It is clear that, although he continues to call himself a “socialist”, Starmer has abandoned all the economic policies he supported during the election he fought as an aide to Jeremy Corbyn and, perhaps more interestingly, the policies he continued to support when ran for the presidential elections. Labor leadership in 2020.

As Corbyn, now standing as an independent in Islington North, said last week of Sir Keir: “He actually congratulated me on turning politics and the Labor Party… into a progressive economy, he announced that he was a good friend of mine and Then he ran for election by ten points, all of them taken from the manifesto (2019). It’s quite strange.

The “People’s Jeremy” might well have added that, during the 2019 election, Starmer had told the nation that Corbyn would make “a great Prime Minister”.

Asked repeatedly by Sky TV’s Beth Rigby last week if he believed that at the time, Sir Keir responded robotically: “I was sure we would lose.”

He added: “I campaigned for the Labor Party, of course I did.” . . I wanted a party that was capable of change so we could face the future again.’ I’m not sure what that means, if anything.

My request to any broadcaster who gets the chance to interview Sir Keir in the final stretch of the campaign: ask the Labor leader to say what qualities about Jeremy Corbyn led him to conclude he would make a “great prime minister”. ‘, even if Starmer had really thought that Labor had no chance of winning in 2017 or 2019.

Although, after Corbyn eradicated the Conservative majority in the 2017 election, I find it difficult to believe that Sir Keir would have completely ruled out his leader as a possible Prime Minister, as he now claims.

It is astonishing that, in the interview with Rigby, Starmer justified his previous uncritical support for Corbyn (he remained in the shadow cabinet, when the likes of Rachel Reeves and Yvette Cooper refused to have anything to do with it) simply on the basis of what It was good for the Labor Party at the time.

And it’s amazing because now, at every opportunity, Sir Keir Starmer says he is “putting country first and party second”. He did not do it in 2017 or 2019. While Rishi Sunak possibly did, when in 2022 he vigorously denounced the risks that Liz Truss was going to take with the country’s finances.

But Starmer is now proving that consistency is an overrated virtue, at least when it comes to politics.