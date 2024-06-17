Doctors are calling for the drink-driving limit to be reduced to just ONE beer or a small glass of wine… as the British Medical Association say they will launch a campaign under the next government.

Doctors will campaign for the next government to reduce the drink-driving limit to the equivalent of a single beer.

The current drink-driving limits in England are the highest in Europe: 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

However, the British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors’ union, wants the limit to be reduced to 50 mg and just 20 mg for new drivers.

Motorists would only be allowed the equivalent of a small glass of wine or beer under new proposals backed by the Alcohol Health Alliance, road safety charity Brake and the Institute of Alcohol Studies.

In its statement, the BMA said drivers at the current limit are six times more likely to die in a collision than sober, experienced drivers.

It also suggested mandatory warning labels about the health risks in alcohol and improving awareness about the effects of drink driving to improve road safety.

Carrie Reidinger, population health policy adviser and researcher at the BMA, told The Times: ‘We think it’s really important to ask the government to lower the legal limit.

“This is in line with the approach taken by many European countries such as Ireland and Greece.”

He also called for greater enforcement of the new measures, including more funding for police, increased drug testing for traffic officers and new public education campaigns.

Current penalties include a possible driving ban, six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

After Scotland lowered its limit to 50 mg in 2014, researchers described the measure as having no real impact on the number of road accidents.

Across Europe, only England, Wales and Northern Ireland have a drink-driving limit of more than 50 mg per 100 ml of blood.

Christopher Snowdon, director of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “Drink-driving accidents often affect people who are well over the limit, and will only be deterred by proper enforcement of the law. , not modifying existing regulations”. limit.’

In Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic the legal limit is zero.

Around 260 people died in drink-driving crashes in 2021, according to the Department for Transport, the highest total since 2009, despite the lifting of Covid-related restrictions, which increased car volumes in use.

These accidents accounted for 17 percent of all road deaths.