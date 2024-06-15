Doctor Who fans go wild over dramatic cliffhanger as terrifying villain RETURNS in ‘best episode of the series’

BBC’s Doctor Who has broadcast the return of one of the most iconic monsters: Sutekh the Destroyer.

Saturday’s episode The Legend of Ruby Sunday confirmed that the villain, who first appeared in the 1975 series Pyramids of Mars and faced off against Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor, would return in this year’s finale.

In the new episode, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) attempted to identify Ruby’s mother by reconstructing CCTV footage in 3D, but they failed, leaving her emotional.

A dark red cloud then appeared inside UNIT’s time window device and then escaped into the corporeal world.

Later, Susan Twist, who had been a recurring guest star and was thought to be the Doctor’s granddaughter, transformed into a demonic entity while still on a worldwide live broadcast, leaving the Doctor stunned.

Sutekh described himself as “mother and father” of all the chaos gods in the universe, warning: “He has hidden himself in the howling void.”

‘He has hidden himself within the storm. She has braved the storm, the darkness and the pain and whispered to the ship. All this time she whispered and delighted and seduced and the ship obeyed.

“The Lord of Time was blind and vain and knew nothing.”

Fans praised the episode, with one writing about X: “I quite enjoyed that episode of Doctor Who.” The best of the series’;

‘That revelation was 1000/10’; ‘What an amazing episode. I can’t wait until next week!’

It comes after Doctor Who made history on Saturday night by broadcasting its first same-sex kiss.

Fans praised the “electrifying chemistry” between Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff as they kissed in a groundbreaking move for the show, which began in 1963.

The sixth episode of the series adopted a historical theme, with the Doctor (Ncuti) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) taking a trip to 1813.

While attending a ball in Bath, England, the duo cross paths with a handsome bounty hunter named Rogue (Jonathan) while trying to track down the shape-shifting Chuldurs who are murdering the guests.

For starters, both the Doctor and the Rogue accuse each other of being the murderer after realizing that neither of them are from the Regency Era or Earth.

After convincing the bounty hunter that he is actually a Time Lord from Gallifrey, the two work together to find the Chuldur.

As the episode progressed, the couple flirted and surprised guests with same-sex ballroom dancing, and initially decided to create a scandal to dig up the Chuldur.

Their plan involved Rogue getting down on one knee and “proposing” to the Doctor, after he exclaimed, “Tell me what your heart wants or I’ll turn my back on you forever.”

In the final moments, the trio learn that they are not just searching for a killer but an entire family of Chuldurs, but unfortunately both the Doctor and Rogue realize this when it is too late for Ruby.

The emotional last scene saw the Doctor crying as he struggled with the idea of ​​sacrificing his best friend Ruby to save the world.

“Can you lose your friend to save the world?” Rogue asked the Doctor as Ruby stood with the Chuldurs inside a tri-form.

‘Doctor! Press send!’ the Scream.

The Doctor replied: ‘I can’t. It will send Ruby straight to hell!

In a turn of events, Rogue sacrificed himself, pushing Ruby out of the way, replacing her with himself in the triform, but not before giving the Doctor a kiss first.

“Find me,” Rogue whispered before disappearing into the void.

Following the episode, fans shared their joy on social media, with one posting on , Choreographed battle of wits, charm and sexual tension.

Others agreed: ‘Okay, I’m going to need Rogue to come back because I really need to see him and the doctor more, their chemistry is great and their connection is undeniable’; ‘Well, that was just wonderful! So clever! I hope we see more of Rogue. Great chemistry.’

‘I loved ‘Rogue’ #DoctorWho and please can we see Jonathan Groff again soon?’; ‘I NEED Rogue to be a recurring character on Doctor Who!’; ‘I would love, love, love to see Jonathan Groff here again.’; ‘Getting the right vibes from Rogue’s Captain Jack Harkness. The Doctor is in love.’

Ncuti is the first queer Doctor Who and the first black Time Lord of a full series.

Others have included Victorian couple Jenny Flint and Madame Vastra (Catrin Stewart and Neve McIntosh), trans woman Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, and Torchwood’s Jack Harkness played by John Barrowman, who was the first openly non-heterosexual character in the franchise.

In 2005, Captain Jack briefly kissed Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor as he said goodbye to the Time Traveler and his companion Rose, in the final scene of The Parting Of Ways, believing he would not survive.

Ncuti told Variety: “I feel like anyone who has a problem with someone who isn’t a straight white man playing this character isn’t really a true fan of the show.” You haven’t been looking!

He continued: “Because the show is about regeneration and the Doctor is an alien, why would they only choose to be this type of person?”

Showrunner Russell T Davies echoed the actor’s thoughts: “They weren’t exactly the straightest men of the past.

“You’re talking about someone who has a lightness and a joy that, to me, sounds like a strange energy.

“He rarely drives the story vehemently, but you will see moments exploring it. We will not hand over a neutered doctor.