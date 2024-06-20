Do you like tall men? You’re Also Likely to Rate Yourself as Attractive, New Study Says

READ MORE: Study finds men appear more attractive if they are with children

Whether it’s a sense of humor, a good job or a bodybuilder, every woman has a different concept of her ideal man.

But a new study suggests that the way a woman perceives herself can influence the traits she looks for in her partner.

Research suggests that women who consider themselves good-looking are more likely to be attracted to taller men.

Women who consider themselves attractive may think they deserve a tall man, because height is a desirable trait.

At an evolutionary level, a woman may perceive a taller man as someone who can protect her from danger or produce healthy offspring.

Researchers have found a link between women’s preference for tall men and how attractive they consider themselves. And this could be because those with higher self-esteem set higher standards for their potential partners, experts say (file photo)

“It is suggested that these sexually dimorphic traits are a reflection of the genetic quality of men, as well as the ability to provide direct benefits (e.g., protection, provision of resources),” the experts state in their article.

The researchers, from Texas A&M International University, recruited 247 heterosexual women with an average age of 24 years for their study.

Participants were shown a variety of images depicting men of different heights and “shoulder-hip ratios.”

A high shoulder-to-hip ratio is when there is a greater circumference around the shoulders than around the waist.

A high shoulder-to-hip ratio is generally considered an attractive trait because it means bulky, muscular arms and little fat around the stomach.

In the images, the men’s heights ranged from 160 cm (5 ft 3 in) to 190 cm (6 ft 3 in), and each man was photographed alongside a 172 cm (5 ft 8 in) tall woman as comparison.

In the photo, a man with a short height of 160 cm (5 feet 3 inches) but with a higher shoulder-to-hip ratio, where there is a larger circumference around the shoulders than around the waist.

In the photo, a tall man, with a height of 190 cm (6 feet 3 inches), but with a lower shoulder-to-hip ratio. The male figures were shown next to a woman for comparison.

The analysis revealed that, overall, women rated men as more attractive, masculine, dominant, and more fighting capable as the men’s height and shoulder-to-hip ratio increased.

However, women who rated themselves as more attractive tended to give higher ratings to taller men.

This suggests that women with higher self-esteem or confidence in their attractiveness set higher standards for their potential partners, particularly valuing height, the researchers said.

writing in the diary Evolutionary Psychological ScienceThey said that being tall and having a higher shoulder-to-hip ratio has been suggested to be a reflection of a man’s ability to protect and provide resources for his partner.

They added that their finding did not extend to all increases in men’s height, but only in relation to men who were taller than the woman they were pictured next to.

“This could suggest that women with higher mate value calibrate their preferences specifically toward men who are taller than them,” they wrote.