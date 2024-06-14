Do Labor or the Conservatives have the plan Britain’s finances need? This is the money podcast

It’s manifesto week and Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats have set out their vision for the country, alongside the Green Party, Reform and others.
The economy, taxes and citizens’ finances are the cornerstone of all manifestos, but what are the main parties proposing and what could it mean for you?
In this week’s podcast, Georgie Frost, Angharad Carrick and Simon Lambert delve into the manifestos to see what’s there.
If the country votes for change and we achieve the widely predicted Labor government, what will that mean for your money? Does talking about growth mean that there is a real plan to achieve it?
After 14 years in power, were the Conservatives bold enough in their manifesto to derail Labour’s race to power?
And do the Lib Dems have policies that could change things, including a plan to substantially reform the capital gains tax?
Also, what did Reforma say?
All this and more is put under the microscope, along with a look at what has really happened to our taxes in a decade and a half under Conservative rule.
And finally, away from the election, how much did the most desirable new King Charles £5 note sell for at a special auction this week?
