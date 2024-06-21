DJ, 50, pleads guilty to murder of his partner’s ‘one in a million’ mother and attempted murder of his partner

A DJ today pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner’s “one in a million” mother, who had gone to save her daughter and grandchildren from domestic violence.

Wendy Francis, 61, was stabbed by Damian Homer and died despite paramedics’ efforts to save her.

His last words were to say “I love you” to his five-year-old grandson who was watching the horror from the stairs.

Damian Homer, 50, also admitted the attempted murder of his partner Stacey Hill, a 38-year-old paramedic, at their Worcester home on March 2.

Dressed in an Adidas T-shirt, the killer pleaded guilty via video link from HMP Hewell.

Judge Rupert Mayo told him he would not pass sentence for such a serious offense via video link and ordered him to appear in court in person at a future date.

Damian Homer (left), 50, pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner’s “one in a million” mother, who had gone to save her daughter and grandchildren from domestic violence.

Wendy Francis, 61, was stabbed by Homer and died despite the efforts of paramedics to save her

Damian Homer, 50, also admitted the attempted murder of his partner Stacey Hill (pictured), a 38-year-old paramedic, at their Worcester home on March 2.

The judge told him: ‘I can only give a sentence which is life imprisonment, but I have to consider the minimum term before any parole.

‘I will decide when I have read all the documents in this case, including the psychiatric report.

“It is only fair that those who are victims of his crimes see him in court to be sentenced.”

Homer attacked his partner in the house they shared with their two young children on the night of March 2.

Upon learning of his behavior, Wendy told her daughter to leave and bring her grandchildren with her, but when she heard nothing else, she went to investigate.

Burly Homer had already attempted to kill Mrs. Hill and left her with life-threatening injuries.

The couple had met at one of the clubs he used to set up with his sound system in and around Worcester.

Homer was married and the father of three children at the time, but left his wife, who happened to play on the same bowling team as Wendy and Stacey.

He and Stacey had two children, who were five and three years old at the time of the attack.

Wendy’s family revealed how they had suffered a double tragedy that fateful day.

One of Wendy’s three sisters, Tracy, had also gone to the house worried about her sister and was with her as paramedics tried in vain to save her life. The next day she died of an aneurysm.

Social media posts suggest Mrs Francis (right) and Miss Hill (left) enjoyed a close relationship, with the younger woman referring to her mother as “my world” on Facebook.

One of Wendy’s three sisters, Tracy, had also gone to the house worried about her sister and was with her as paramedics tried in vain to save her life.

One of the sisters, Karen, said: ‘He took two of my sisters that day. In fact, you could say she killed the family.

‘Tracy was the youngest and she and Wendy were very close.

‘Then, within 24 hours of being there with the paramedics, she was dead, from an aneurysm and a heart attack.

“She was down there watching the paramedics working on her sister, trying to bring her back. She was on the phone crying all night and the next day we saw her die in the hospital.

‘They put Wendy and Tracy on the same ground. They were so close. They would go on vacation together: the four of them, Wendy, Tracy and their husbands, Steve and Gary.

Wendy, who was married to Steve Francis, was also the perfect grandmother.

Karen said: ‘She made them roast dinners every week. She would take care of the children, she was the perfect grandmother. And then she went and stabbed her.

The family is still not sure what happened and hopes to learn more details when the sentence is handed down.

Paul Lloyd, Wendy’s brother-in-law, said: “Earlier in the evening Stacey had called her mum to tell her they were arguing and then Wendy turned to Stacey and said go home and bring my babies who are your grandchildren, and believe them. here. And she said, ‘No, it’s okay mom, I can handle it.’

‘An hour or so later, Stacey called Tracy, at least by accident, and then Tracy called Wendy and Wendy went there and never came back.

“When Tracy couldn’t reach Wendy to find out what was going on, she went there and found the paramedics.”

There were a large number of police vehicles, ambulances and an intensive care team at the scene following the incident.

Emergency vehicles remained at the scene after the murder.

Distressingly, the entire scene had been witnessed by at least one of the couple’s young children.

The children saw what he had done to Wendy,” said Karen, who is disabled. ‘They thought they were in bed but they weren’t.

‘Little George was sitting on the stairs. The last words Wendy said were: ‘George, I love you’ and then she was gone.

‘Wendy had just done what any mother would do and tried to protect her daughter.

‘Wendy was just wonderful. When I had a fall at 4 in the morning and needed her, she recovered.

‘She was with our mother every day when she was sick and died last July. She was the heart of our family.

“Wendy was a very good mother to her children and loved her grandchildren.”

The family said Wendy had recently been laid off from her job at a farm shop and had just been discharged from hospital for bowel cancer.

It wasn’t the first time Homer attacked Stacey.

In June 2020, he subjected her to a frantic assault after drinking one and a half liters of vodka.

He broke her tooth and left her needing stitches, but Judge Jame Burbidge KC spared him from jail.

He said: ‘The really aggravating thing is that at the time she was holding two children who fell to the ground with her. Blood flowed from the eye wound and dripped onto the children.’

The judge sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for two years and also issued a community order to include 60 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

As Homer left the court, the judge said, “When you lose your temper you should think about what saved you from jail: it was Stacey Hill.”

Karen added: “He had attacked Stacey before and should have been sent to jail for that.” He could have done her some good, made her realize that her behavior had consequences.

‘The judge exempted him with community service because he said he was a good father. He should have been sent to prison.

‘I could have learned a lesson, I could have saved Wendy’s life, but now it’s all hindsight.

‘She took care of all of us in this family. ‘What she did has broken all of our hearts.’