Disturbing last words of husband electrocuted to death in a jacuzzi revealed by his widow

The widow of a Texas man who died after being electrocuted in a hot tub has revealed his haunting last words.

Jorge Guillén, 43, died while on a family vacation with his wife Lizzette Zambrano, 35, in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.

After Guillén and his wife entered a hot tub at the Sonoran Sea Resort, Zambrano said her husband immediately felt an electric shock in the water.

Talking with ABC Newsrevealed that the last thing she remembers before her husband died was him saying, ‘Oh, fuck.’

Zambrano also had to be treated for the injuries she suffered after desperately trying to save her partner.

Speaking to the outlet, she said: “The last thing I remember him saying was ‘oh fuck’, that was the same moment I felt the first electric shock, and it happened over and over again.” I didn’t hear it again.

“Many people jumped but they kept jumping because the blows were so strong.”

Zambrano was pulled from the water without a pulse and taken to a hospital where she heard nurses confirm the worst.

He added: “I could hear them and one of them said, ‘Your husband didn’t survive.’

Last week it was revealed that Zambrano is suing the resort where it happened for $1 million.

The legal documents say: ‘Immediately upon entering the hot tub, Jorge was exposed to an electrical current in the water.

“Jorge immediately collapsed in the bathtub and was submerged under the surface of the water.”

Zambrano was sitting on the pool deck when she tried to help her husband and ‘…upon touching Jorge and the water, Lizette received an electric shock and also fell into the jacuzzi,’ the lawsuit alleges.

The event occurred in a resort in Puerto Peñasco, in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Zambrano revived after receiving an electric shock, but it took 10 minutes for resort staff to hit the hot tub’s emergency shut-off switch and provide aid to Guillén, according to the documents.

“Jorge was electrocuted and drowned underwater for 10 minutes,” according to the lawsuit.

Speaking to ABC, she added: “I want someone to take responsibility for what happened to my husband and me.”

Images taken from one of the resort’s rooms captured the horrific aftermath of the incident.

Eyewitnesses can be seen standing around the hot tub, with one woman performing CPR and others appearing shocked as they attempted to render aid.

Helpless tourists watched in horror as they tried to help the couple, video taken from a hotel balcony shows.

“There is no reason why this should have happened,” said Zambrano’s lawyer, Tej Paranjpe.

‘Hotels and resorts have a duty to ensure the safety of guests. At no point did resort staff think about performing an emergency outage, let alone warning guests about faulty and dangerous service.

The lawsuit was filed in El Paso County, Texas, where the couple resided.

DailyMail.com has approached the complex for comment.