Die-hard Scottish fans are ‘lucky’ after losing luggage on flight to Euro, leaving them stuck in kilts for two weeks

Two die-hard Scottish fans were kept in their kilts for two weeks in Germany after their suitcases went missing.

Billy Maxton, 67, and Bob Burnett, 69, travel by land and sea following the Tartan Army and always dress in traditional attire during travel and on match days.

However, the couple, from Dalkeith in Midlothian, had hoped to wear some casual clothes on the days between matches while taking part in Euro 2024, but when they landed in Munich, their suitcases were nowhere to be found.

Billy said: ‘We traveled from Edinburgh on Tuesday but when we got here our bags hadn’t arrived. We have tried to chase him but no one knows where he is.

Billy Maxton, 67, and Bob Burnett, 69, travel by land and sea following the Tartan Army and always dress in traditional attire during travel and on match days.

However, the couple, from Dalkeith in Midlothian, had hoped to wear some casual clothes on the days between matches as they took part in Euro 2024, but when they landed in Munich, their suitcases were nowhere to be found.

He continued: ‘We have been like this for three days and if we don’t receive our suitcases, we will be in our kilts for at least two weeks. If they don’t show up you will see us sitting in a bar with a large empty space around us because of the smell.

“But we were lucky that we had the perfect clothes before the boxes disappeared and our kilts weren’t in the bag!”

Billy, a retired municipal worker, and Bob, who worked at a hospital before retiring, haven’t let losing cases get to their spirits. Bob added: ‘The weather and atmosphere have been incredible. We also have tickets to all the games, so we can’t wait.

“It’s been a long time coming to get to a tournament abroad so it’s a brilliant feeling. I think we will get through the group stage and who knows how far we can go from there.

Pari Salazadeh, 65, from Iran (center), received a kiss on each cheek from the couple and declared: “The Scots are crazy!”

Michelle Jamieson, 54, from Florida (center) also got in on the action, posing with the couple before adding: “We love the Scots!”

‘We are supposed to return home after Stuttgart, but we will cancel our flight if we make it through. If that means another week in these outfits, so be it. Three weeks in the same clothes. What more could you want?

As the two friends posed in their kilts and full sporrans (with their caps and dozens of badges from every country in the world they have followed the Tartan Army to pinned to them), they were joined by tourists desperate for a photo. with the pair

Pari Salazadeh, 65, from Iran, received a kiss on each cheek from the couple and declared: “The Scots are crazy!”

Michelle Jamieson, 54, from Florida, also got in on the action and posed with the couple before adding: “We love the Scots!”