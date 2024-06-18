Desperate search for three missing tourists in Greece amid a brutal 44C heatwave that has left five tourists dead or missing on the country’s idyllic islands since the death of Dr Michael Mosley.

Greek authorities are desperately searching for three missing tourists amid a brutal heat wave that has left at least five people dead or missing across the country.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Albert Calibet, 59, was last seen walking alone in very hot conditions in Amorgos. Meanwhile, the two Frenchmen, aged 73 and 64, are missing on the remote island of Sikinos.

Their disappearances come just weeks after Mail columnist Dr Michael Mosley tragically died while traveling in Greece.

The retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy spoke with his girlfriend Debbie Leshane before the hike and texted her a photo of the trailhead around 9:30 a.m. yesterday, but he hasn’t been in touch since then.

Two hours later, footage showed Calibet leaving the town of Aegiali, where he grabbed a soft drink and a bottle of water.

Dr. Michael Mosley died on the Greek island of Symi on June 5 and his body was found on June 9.

Meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos told ERT television channel: “This heat wave will go down in history”

Five more tourists have died or gone missing on Greek islands since Mosley’s death (File image)

A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon and reinforcements were requested from the nearby island of Naxos, including the recruitment of a helicopter.

Police have requested data from mobile operators to help determine Calibet’s last known location, and the search has even joined local pastors in the efforts, ABC News reported.

“We’re sick to our stomachs knowing he’s out there somewhere,” Leshane told ABC7.

Popi Despotidi, deputy mayor for tourism in Amorgos, said Calibet likely became dizzy from the heat and “collapsed somewhere.”

“It’s strange because it’s not someone who travels this route for the first time,” Despotidi told local media.

Calibet is reportedly a regular visitor to Amorgos, a rocky island of less than 2,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, three tourists – two French women and an American, Albert Calibet (pictured), 59 – are being sought in the Cyclades Islands.

Temperatures soared above 40°C earlier this month as the Christmas season began in Greece.

“(He) is very well known on the island,” Despotidi said. “He has been visiting for several years and has already completed the Aegiali-Ketapola route several times in the past.”

However, little is known about the two missing French women.

Rescue teams are scouring the island in search of the couple, who stayed in different hotels but are understood to be connected.

They disappeared on Friday morning and police and firefighters from neighboring islands are participating in the search.

CNN reported that one of the women sent a distress message to the guesthouse where she was staying. The recipient of the message ended up raising the alarm.

People drink water from a fountain as a heat wave hits Athens, Greece

Elderly people visit a municipal cooling center as a heat wave hits Athens, Greece

Including the American woman and the two French women, five tourists have died or gone missing on the Greek islands since the death of Dr. Michael Mosley amid “history-making” hot weather.

The body of a missing American was found Sunday on the island of Mathraki, near Corfu. It came a day after a Dutch man was found dead in a ravine on the eastern island of Samos.

The Dutchman who was found dead in Samos, aged 74, was reportedly seen struggling to walk in the heat and was discovered 300 meters from where he was last seen.

And the unnamed 55-year-old American, found dead in Mathraki a day later, became the third tourist to lose his life in a week.

Temperatures soared above 40°C earlier this month as the Christmas season began in Greece.

Meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos told ERT television channel: “This heat wave will go down in history. In the 20th century we never had one before June 19.”

British tourists heading to Greece are being warned to prepare for unusually high temperatures hitting popular tourist spots this week.

The scorching conditions are expected to continue this week and throughout the month, according to Greek meteorologist Giorgos Tsatrafillias.

Firefighters from the Cyprus Forest Department extinguish a fire that broke out in the village of Choulou, western Cyprus, on June 12.

Firefighters in Cyprus have struggled this week to combat the spread of fires and strong winds.

The Parthenon was closed this week, with members of the Red Cross on hand to hand out bottled water as temperatures soared across the continent.

‘Without a doubt, June this year is becoming one of the hottest months. Regarding the evolution, the first (unforeseen) estimate on the continuation of the summer is that the coming months will also be warmer than usual,” he stated.

He added, citing the Copernicus Climate Change Service, that the probability of temperatures being above normal levels in July, August and September is more than 60 percent.

On Friday, an 84-year-old woman died a day after being admitted to hospital, said State Health Services Organization spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou.

When temperatures reached 45 °C (113 °F), the death of a 91-year-old woman was reported that same day.

Health officials said a woman died at Nicosia General Hospital due to heat stroke.

Charilaou told reporters that the woman suffered two cardiac arrests upon arriving at the accident and emergency department in Nicosia.

“After investigating the incident, emergency physicians determined that the cardiac arrest was the result of heat stroke,” Charilaou said.

He said hospitals have been dealing with cases of heat exhaustion for several days.

At least five other elderly patients were being treated in hospitals with severe heatstroke symptoms.