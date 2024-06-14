Depiction of ‘devious’ and ‘weasel’ character in Steve Coogan film The Lost King is defamatory, high court judge rules

An academic’s portrayal in a Steve Coogan film of the discovery of Richard III’s remains is defamatory, a High Court judge ruled today.

Richard Taylor, former deputy registrar at the University of Leicester, had sued Mr Coogan, writer and producer of the 2022 film The Lost King.

The film focuses on historian Phillipa Langley’s role in the search for the controversial king’s skeleton. The lost remains of the Plantagenet king were found in a Leicester car park in 2012, more than 500 years after his death.

Taylor, whose on-screen character was played by British actor Lee Ingleby, took legal action against Coogan, his production company Baby Cow and Pathe Productions over her performance in the film.

Taylors’ lawyers, William Bennett KC and Victoria Jolliffe, argued that their client was portrayed as “dismissive, condescending and misogynistic” towards Langley, played by actress Sally Hawkins.

They also say the film “misrepresented the facts surrounding the search and discovery of Richard III’s remains to the media and the public.”

They said this was done by “deviously manipulating the public presentation of information about the find, to unfairly conceal Philippa Langley’s true role and take credit that rightfully belonged to him and the University of Leicester.”

The judge ruled on Friday morning that Mr Taylor’s interpretation was defamatory.

His honor judge Lewis said: “Mr Taylor’s character was portrayed throughout the film in a negative way. At no time was it shown in a way that could be described as positive or even neutral.

“While an individual scene may not alone cross the threshold of seriousness, as a whole the film makes a powerful commentary on the plaintiff and the way he conducted himself when he took on a high-level professional role at a university.

“The poor manner in which his behavior towards Ms. Langley was described was contrary to the common shared values ​​of our society and would have been recognized as such by the hypothetical reasonable viewer.”

Coogan and the two production companies had defended the defamation lawsuit.

Andrew Caldecott KC, representing star Alan Partridge and his companies, previously said in written submissions: “It’s a film, not a documentary.

‘To the normal and reasonable viewer it would be clear that the film is not a documentary, but a dramatization of events.

“The concept of fictional films based on real events is not new.”

Caldecott said the film claims it was “based on a true story,” adding: “It is not a literal representation of exact words… and would be understood as an exposition of Ms. Langley’s perception.”

The lawyer denied that Mr Taylor had been shown to be sexist or misogynist, adding that his “concern is about Ms Langley’s amateur status and her lack of historical experience, and not about her gender”.

He continued: “While the film is clearly very critical of Mr. Taylor and the university for sidelining Ms. Langley in the dig and after the discovery of the body and not giving her enough credit, its clear motive is to exploit the discovery to promote the interest of the university. commercial interests.

“No reasonable viewer would conclude that his motive was sexism or misogynism.”

Caldecott also said that Taylor was not portrayed mocking Richard III’s disability, “and certainly not mocking disabled people in general.”

Coogan is best known for creating the character of Alan Partridge. He earned rave reviews for his portrayal of serial sexual abuser Jimmy Savile in the BBC series The Reckoning last year.